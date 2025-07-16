Celebrating 150 Years of Ocean City: Iceland Golf- A Land of Ice Melted Away

In the midst of towering rides, bustling boardwalk attractions, and expansive parking lots that dominated the southern tip of Ocean City, Maryland, there was a unique landmark that captured the imagination of visitors—Iceland Golf, a quirky miniature golf course that operated near the Ocean City inlet.

A Cool Concept by the Ocean

Iceland Golf opened during a period when Ocean City was transforming from a quiet fishing village into a booming vacation destination. At the time, amusement parks and mini-golf were gaining popularity nationwide, offering affordable entertainment for families flocking to the beach. Iceland Golf stood out because of its Arctic-themed design, which was an unusual but charming contrast to the summer heat and ocean breezes.

The course featured imaginative obstacles, painted icebergs, playful polar bear statues, and frozen-themed décor that delighted generations of visitors. With its quirky charm and prime location near the boardwalk’s southern end, Iceland Golf became a must-visit attraction for vacationers throughout the mid-20th century.

Years of Family Fun

For decades, Iceland Golf remained an Ocean City staple. It was part of a wave of mini-golf courses that gave Ocean City its reputation as a hub for family entertainment. While other courses popped up throughout town, Iceland’s location near the inlet and boardwalk gave it a unique edge—offering beachgoers an easy way to cool off with a game after a day in the sand.

The course was more than just a game; it was a piece of Ocean City nostalgia. Parents who played there as kids often returned with their own children to share the experience. Its brightly painted obstacles and fun, Arctic vibe made it a favorite spot for vacation photos and memories.

The Closing of an Era

As time went on Ocean City was rapidly expanding. The demand for larger, modern attractions and the need for additional parking at the inlet began to reshape the landscape. Sadly, Iceland Golf could not withstand the pressure of progress. The course closed permanently to make way for newer buildings and parking lots.

The melting of Iceland Golf was supporting the boardwalk’s growing popularity and events like Sunfest and Springfest. While the change was necessary to handle the town’s booming tourism, it marked the end of an iconic chapter in Ocean City history.

What Stands There Now

Today, if you stand at the southern end of the boardwalk, near the inlet, it’s hard to imagine the whimsical course that once drew laughter and competition. The space is now part of a bustling downtown serving as a practical but far less playful use of prime real estate.

Though Iceland Golf is gone, its memory lives on in the stories of those who played there and in the vintage postcards and photos that occasionally surface online—frozen in time like the Arctic theme it was.