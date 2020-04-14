Longboard Cafe Giveaway

We know many of you are missing Ocean City and can’t wait to get back here and have your toes in the sand, feel the salt on your face, walk the Boards, and enjoy all Ocean City has to offer. With that in mind, we would like to give you the chance to win a $25 gift card to Longboard Cafe, which you can use when Ocean City opens up to visitors again. Longboard Cafe is on 67th Street, at the Town Center, and features high quality food in a casual atmosphere. They have daily Happy Hour, tempting Specials and a fabulous Sunday Brunch. To enter the contest, simply go to our Facebook page, share the Giveaway post and tells us what you are most looking forward to doing when Ocean City is once again open to all. Winner will be chosen randomly from all comments submitted. Giveaway runs from 4/14/20 until 4/22/20. Good luck and keep Ocean City Dreaming!