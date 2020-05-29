Ocean City Dreaming: Artist Profile

Blake Haley

Ocean City Dreaming Thursday night concert series is brought to you by: OceanCity.com, Shore Craft Beer, & Ocean City Development Corporation. We hope this 7pm concert will give you the OCEAN CITY FEELS as you hear the tunes from your favorite artists that perform in Ocean City. Kick back on your couch, and enjoy dinner and music LIVE from your ____________.

While you are watching make sure to say “hi” to the performer and those watching along with you. You could even request a song! Make it an extended family affair and start a Watch Party and invite your friends and family to watch along with you. We all know we need to be social distancing right now, but we still need ways to stay close.

About the Artist: Blake Haley

Blake is from Mississippi. He moved to Ocean City in 2002 .He has been playing music since he was 15 years old. He’s been playing in Ocean City for about 15 years or so. He plays a lot of different kinds of music, but mainly country and rock. He’s been a realtor in the area for 7 years.

