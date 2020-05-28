Residence Inn by Marriott Ocean City Giveaway

We know many of you are desperate to visit Ocean City once again, so to help you along, we would like to give you the chance to win a FREE 2 NIGHT STAY at the beautiful Residence Inn by Marriott Ocean City! The Residence Inn has a bayfront location with stunning views over the bay. Unwind in their spacious suites, step out onto the outdoor balconies and take in captivating views and sunsets of the Isle of Wight Bay!

If you win this prize, what is the first thing you want to do when you get back to Ocean City? Tell us on our Facebook page, then Like and Share OceanCity.com‘s facebook page for your chance to win. If you are already an OceanCity.com facebook fan, Like and Share the giveaway post. Contest runs from May 21st until May 27th 2020, and winner will be randomly drawn and announced Friday May 29th.

Prize good for off-season stay and must be booked directly at 410.723.2222 ext. 5008. Restricted dates are 5/22/20 – 9/30/20.

Good for a Studio King or Studio Double Queen Suite with full kitchen and private balcony.

Hot breakfast buffet included.

Good luck and keep Ocean City Dreaming.