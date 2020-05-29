Restaurants in Ocean City Open for Outdoor Dining

Tonight Ocean City Goers Can Dine El Fresco

The Governor of Maryland announced this past Wednesday that more restrictions would lessen starting today. Starting at 5pm today (May 29, 2020) restaurants and bars can serve meals to patrons if they have outdoor dining available. Restaurants offering table service has been the most anticipated of the allowances newly opened.

Many businesses, since the announcement, have been working very hard to get ready. We snapped some shots of tables and chairs beginning to be placed in preparation of tonight. Scroll down for a full gallery.

Here is a quick list of businesses that are preparing for outdoor dining and what you can expect. (All businesses are adhering to new sanitizing guidelines and necessary new protocols for all staff.):

Longboard has spread out their tables to 6 foot distance or better along the boardwalk & decks. They are also set up in their parking lot. They have also designating a staffer to constantly sanitize tables, chairs and restrooms. All condiments & salt & pepper will be in disposable packets upon request. Water will be poured by servers (vs leaving bottles on the table). Disposable paper menus and contactless digital menus will be used.

Weather permitting Pickles will be seating out front on their porch. All social distancing will be adhered to. First come first serve. Carry out will continue and hours will vary depending on the day.

Shrimp Boat is now open 9am to 8pm(possibly later) with outside seating 11am to 8pm(possibly later).

In accordance with health department and state regulations, Shenanigan’s now has limited seating, outdoor dining. We also continue to serve carryout food and drinks with our expanding menu.

To help with the volume of people that will want to sit and eat a meal, Ocean City is also setting up picnic tables in the sand along the boardwalk.

The town of Berlin plans to block off streets to allow for restaurants to expand seating outside. If some restaurants cannot offer outside service the town also plans to have tables set out for those that buy carry out. SO patrons have a place to sit and enjoy their meal.

Here are some pics of restaurants in the area prepping by placing their outdoor seating for tonight: