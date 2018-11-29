-
$10 Gift Certificate to Oceans Market Best Donuts - $7 (9 remaining) View all Deals
-
$25 Gift Certificate to Captain’s Table - $15 (14 remaining) View all Deals
-
$25 Gift Card to Shrimp Boat - $15 (16 remaining) View all Deals
-
$10 Gift Certificate to 3rd Wave Craft Brewing Co. - $7 (1 remaining) View all Deals
-
$25 Gift Certificate to Odyssea Watersports - $15 (15 remaining) View all Deals
-
$25 gift card to Brick Works Brewing and Eats - $15 (15 remaining) View all Deals
-
$50 Gift Certificate to Bayside Boat Rentals - $30 (20 remaining) View all Deals
-
$25 Ayers Creek Gift Certificate - $15 (4 remaining) View all Deals
-
$10 Gift Certificate to Fordham & Dominion Brewing Company - $7 (78 remaining) View all Deals
-
$25 Gift Card to The Greene Turtle - $15 (31 remaining) View all Deals
-
$25 Gift Certificate to Ocean Elements Salt Spa and Float Center - $15 (11 remaining) View all Deals
-
$10 Gift Certificate to Billy’s Sub Shop - $7 (25 remaining) View all Deals
-
$25 gift card to Pro Track - $15 (5 remaining) View all Deals
-
$10 Gift Certificate to Rayne’s Reef - $7 (31 remaining) View all Deals
Ocean City Beautification Committee offering holiday rate for “Reflections of Life” display
Ocean City, Maryland – (November 29, 2018): In celebration of the holiday season, the Ocean City Beautification Committee is presenting a special offer to the public for the committee’s Reflections of Life project. The project provides a distinctive means of recording important events and interests in the lives of individuals, their loved ones and businesses by placing a gift of a bronze, silver or gold leaf or stepping stone on the impressive “Reflections of Life” bronze tree sculpture mounted inside the lobby entrance of the Roland E. Powell Convention Center.
The Beautification Committee special, which runs until the end of December, features leaves at 50 percent off the normal price. For the remainder of the holiday season, you can order gold leaves for $250, instead of $500; silver leaves, regularly $350, are now $175 and bronze leaves, $250, are $125.
Tax-deductible donation forms are available at two locations in the convention center, at the project site near the main entrance and in the visitor center, along with Northside Park, 125th Street bayside. Forms can also be found on the town’s website at https://oceancitymd.gov/oc/