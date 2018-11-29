Ocean City Beautification Committee offering holiday rate for “Reflections of Life” display

13 Shares +1 Share Email

Ocean City, Maryland – (November 29, 2018): In celebration of the holiday season, the Ocean City Beautification Committee is presenting a special offer to the public for the committee’s Reflections of Life project. The project provides a distinctive means of recording important events and interests in the lives of individuals, their loved ones and businesses by placing a gift of a bronze, silver or gold leaf or stepping stone on the impressive “Reflections of Life” bronze tree sculpture mounted inside the lobby entrance of the Roland E. Powell Convention Center.

The Beautification Committee special, which runs until the end of December, features leaves at 50 percent off the normal price. For the remainder of the holiday season, you can order gold leaves for $250, instead of $500; silver leaves, regularly $350, are now $175 and bronze leaves, $250, are $125.

Tax-deductible donation forms are available at two locations in the convention center, at the project site near the main entrance and in the visitor center, along with Northside Park, 125th Street bayside. Forms can also be found on the town’s website at https://oceancitymd.gov/oc/ city-hall/mayor-and-city- council/beautification- committee/ . Checks should be made payable to the Town of Ocean City.