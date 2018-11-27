Dec. 7 is “Kids Night In” at the Worcester County Recreation Center

14 Shares +1 Share Email

Worcester County Recreation and Parks (WCRP) staff will be hosting a Kids Night IN on Friday, December 7, 2018, from 5:00 – 7:30 p.m. at the Worcester County Recreation Center in Snow Hill. Parents will be able to enjoy a night out, while kids enjoy a night IN!

This new event is open to boys and girls in kindergarten through sixth grade. The children will have a blast listening to holiday music, watching the movie classic “Frosty the Snowman” and decorating scrumptious holiday treats! Pizza will also be provided for dinner.

The cost of the program is $35 per child ($30 for each additional child). Space is limited, so advanced registration is recommended.

For more information about Kids Night IN, contact WCRP Program Manager Trudy Porch at 410-632-2144, ext. 2520 or email tporch@co.worecester.md.us. Visit WCRP online at www.WorcesterRecandParks.org to learn more about youth programs and activities designed to keep young people active and promote healthy lifestyles.