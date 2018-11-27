-
$10 Gift Certificate to Oceans Market Best Donuts - $7 (9 remaining) View all Deals
-
$25 Gift Card to Shrimp Boat - $15 (17 remaining) View all Deals
-
$10 Gift Certificate to Fordham & Dominion Brewing Company - $7 (78 remaining) View all Deals
-
$10 Gift Certificate to Rayne’s Reef - $7 (31 remaining) View all Deals
-
$25 Gift Certificate to Odyssea Watersports - $15 (15 remaining) View all Deals
-
$25 gift card to Brick Works Brewing and Eats - $15 (15 remaining) View all Deals
-
$25 Gift Certificate to Ocean Elements Salt Spa and Float Center - $15 (11 remaining) View all Deals
-
$25 Gift Certificate to Captain’s Table - $15 (14 remaining) View all Deals
-
$10 Gift Certificate to Billy’s Sub Shop - $7 (26 remaining) View all Deals
-
$10 Gift Certificate to 3rd Wave Craft Brewing Co. - $7 (1 remaining) View all Deals
-
$25 Ayers Creek Gift Certificate - $15 (4 remaining) View all Deals
-
$25 gift card to Pro Track - $15 (5 remaining) View all Deals
-
$50 Gift Certificate to Bayside Boat Rentals - $30 (20 remaining) View all Deals
Dec. 7 is “Kids Night In” at the Worcester County Recreation Center
Worcester County Recreation and Parks (WCRP) staff will be hosting a Kids Night IN on Friday, December 7, 2018, from 5:00 – 7:30 p.m. at the Worcester County Recreation Center in Snow Hill. Parents will be able to enjoy a night out, while kids enjoy a night IN!
This new event is open to boys and girls in kindergarten through sixth grade. The children will have a blast listening to holiday music, watching the movie classic “Frosty the Snowman” and decorating scrumptious holiday treats! Pizza will also be provided for dinner.
The cost of the program is $35 per child ($30 for each additional child). Space is limited, so advanced registration is recommended.
For more information about Kids Night IN, contact WCRP Program Manager Trudy Porch at 410-632-2144, ext. 2520 or email tporch@co.worecester.md.us. Visit WCRP online at www.WorcesterRecandParks.org to learn more about youth programs and activities designed to keep young people active and promote healthy lifestyles.