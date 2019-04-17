Ocean City Beach Patrol to hold testing for summer employment on April 28

The Ocean City Beach Patrol (OCBP) will hold a pre-employment physical skills evaluation on Sunday, April 28 to fill openings in the 2019 employment roster. The pre-employment evaluation is being held at the Sports Core Center in Ocean Pines. There are no pre-certification requirements and experience in ocean rescue is not necessary to apply.

Candidates should prepare for a full day of testing, which will begin promptly at 10 a.m. After registration and orientation, candidates will be required to complete a 500m swim, 400m run and perform simulated swimming rescues, and demonstrate the capacity to run fast in timed sprint races. Water-related activities take place in an indoor pool with all running activities outside.

Although pre-registration is not required, candidates are strongly encouraged to pre-register for the test by visiting www.ococean.com/ocbp. The Beach Patrol requires acceptable proof of age of all candidates, which can be a driver’s license, birth certificate or U.S. passport. Without proper proof of age, applicants will not be permitted to participate. In addition, applicants must be 17 years old or older by June 24, 2019, and those under 18 must be accompanied by a legal guardian during the entire testing process.

Following the physical skills evaluation, those meeting qualifying standards are eligible for appointment to the Beach Patrol’s Surf Rescue Academy (SRA), which is being conducted in Ocean City in May and June of 2019. The SRA is an eight day long paid training, which provides all certifications required to be a Surf Rescue Technician. Employees receive a pay increase (from $13.55 an hour to $14.94 an hour) after completion of the academy and a three week probation period.

An additional testing opportunity will take place on June 1 in Ocean City. For additional information, including future testing dates, please contact the Ocean City Beach Patrol at 410-289-7556 or visit www.oceancitymd.gov/ocbp.