Celebrate the 40th Anniversary of The Dukes of Hazzard at Cruisin’ Ocean City

Cruisin’ Ocean City is excited to celebrate the 40th Anniversary of the iconic comedy television series The Dukes of Hazzard with none other than Daisy Duke herself, Catherine Bach.

Get the chance to meet Catherine Bach on Friday, May 17th from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. inside the Ocean City Convention Center and Saturday, May 18th from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. in the Beachside Inlet Parking Lot. Cruisin’ attendees can get their photo taken with the famous 1969 Dodge Charger “The General Lee” tribute car.

“It’s just as exciting to meet the fans as it was 40 years [ago]. The lovefest between the Dukes and our fans has never been stronger,” Bach said.

The Dukes of Hazzard was a long-running show that had a multigenerational appeal. Grandparents could sit down and watch the show with their grandkids. Even today, many viewers who watched the show back in the 80s are re-watching the episodes with their own kids and grandkids.

In addition to Catherine Bach, Cruisin’ will also have Ryan Evans from the hit show Counting Cars at the event on Friday, May 17th from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Beachside Inlet and Saturday, May 18th from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. inside the Convention Center.

There will also be thousands of Hot Rods, Customs, Classics and other show cars, plus entertainment, vendors, a car corral, swap meet and lots more over the four-day event May 16-19. For more information visit www.cruisinoceancity.com or call 410-798-6304.

