Ocean City Police Officer Captures Meteor on Dash Cam

A suspected meteor flew over Maryland on Tuesday night. The American Meteor Society reported dozens of sightings of the fireball across D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Some reports say that the meteor appears to have landed in Bethany Beach, DE area.

One Ocean City Police Department Officer caught sight of the meteor and captured the footage on his dashcam. According to the OCPD’s Facebook post, Pfc. Nathan Kutz was on patrol around 10:57 p.m. when the incident occurred.

Pretty amazing!