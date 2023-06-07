Ocean City Air Show Travel Advisory

OCEAN CITY, MD (June 06, 2023): The Town of Ocean City will be hosting the O.C. Air Show this upcoming weekend. Residents and visitors can expect to see heavy traffic delays (both vehicle and pedestrians), restricted parking, and road closures in the downtown areas.

Street Closures

The displays, ground exhibits, and reserved parking will start to be set up on Friday, June 9, 2023, from 12th Street to 20th Street. All, or portions of these streets, will be closed and barricaded from Friday, June 9th through Sunday, June 11th. Except for 15th Street to 17th Street which will remain closed until approximately noon on Monday, June 12, 2023.

Starting at 5 p.m. on Friday, June 9, 2023, the City Hall parking lot located at 301 Baltimore Ave will be closed to the public. Only authorized personnel and vehicles will be permitted into the parking lot.

Parking

Parking is always a top commodity, particularly on Saturday. Many private lots will be offering parking at a demand-based rate if public parking is hard to find. The Town of Ocean City offers paid parking at the Inlet Lot and the following municipal lots:

Worcester St., between Baltimore Ave. & Philadelphia Ave.

Somerset St. & Baltimore Ave.

Dorchester St. & Baltimore Ave.

N. Division St. & Baltimore Ave.

N. Division St. & St. Louis Ave. (small lot)

4th St. & Baltimore Ave.

61st St. & Coastal Hwy., (Bayside)

On-street parking is expected to be limited due to the road closures near the event site. If you would like to learn more about parking in the Town of Ocean City, visit our website at https://oceancitymd.gov/oc/ ocean-city-parking/ .

Public Transportation

Ride with us, on Ocean City’s municipal buses that travel along Coastal Highway. A $4 Ride-All-Day pass allows you to ride from 6:00 a.m. until 3:00 a.m. the next morning.

Our friendly and knowledgeable drivers will be glad to take you down to our South Division Street Transit Center or the North End Transit Center or anywhere in between. Don’t forget, with your $4 pass, you can transfer to one of our Park & Ride buses at no additional cost and go to our beautiful West Ocean City Park & Ride facility. The West Ocean City Park & Ride located at 12848 Ocean Gateway also offers free parking.

On Saturday, June 10th, and Sunday, June 11th, the Express Beach Bus Shuttle for Special Events will be operating. The Express shuttle will transport you to and from the following two locations.

West Ocean City Park N Ride to/from 17 th Street and Baltimore Ave. The Express Shuttle will run approximately every 20 mins from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Street and Baltimore Ave. The Express Shuttle will run approximately every 20 mins from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. 40th Street- South Convention Center parking to/from 18th Street and Baltimore Ave. The Express Shuttle will run approximately every 20 mins from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Following the conclusion of the air show, bus riders should anticipate heavy vehicular congestion which may delay bus services. If you would like to learn more about our public transportation options or to follow along on the interactive bus stop map, visit our website at https://oceancitymd.gov/oc/ departments/public-works/ transportation/

Delays and Congestion are Expected

The Town of Ocean City recommends arriving before 9 a.m. to get ahead of the traffic. You can make a day of it and enjoy everything the boardwalk has to offer and along with exploring the Air Show exhibits. Exhibits will be set up in the Inlet Parking Lot and from 12th Street to 20th Street along the Boardwalk.

We anticipate seeing a heavy volume of pedestrians in and around the event area. Remember to Walk Smart and remember these tips:

Always cross at and within marked crosswalks.

Look, pay attention, then cross

Follow all traffic signal signs and lane markings.

Use the sidewalk-do not cross in the street.

Make eye contact with drivers.

Drivers, please remain alert and patient. We will see heavy traffic congestion, particularly on Baltimore Ave. Remember to Drive Smart and remember these tips:

Stop for all pedestrians in crosswalks-this is Maryland law.

Slow down-watch for pedestrians and yield to pedestrians, especially when turning.

Keep your eyes on the road. It’s illegal to text and use handheld devices while driving.

Stay alert and avoid all distractions.

Share the road with bicycles

Do not drive in the bike and bus lanes.

Together we can work together to ensure the Air Show event is an enjoyable experience for everyone. Arrive early and plan to stay late to make the most out of the weekend. To learn about the OC Air Show event, visit: https://ocairshow.com/