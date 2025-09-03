Ocean City’s legendary motorcycle rally is roaring back to life with a bold new identity. From September 10–14, 2025, bikers, music lovers, and coastal cruisers will gather for OC Rock & Ride, the reimagined continuation of the beloved Ocean City BikeFest.

From BikeFest to OC Rock & Ride

For more than a decade, Ocean City BikeFest brought riders from across the country to Maryland’s coast. Now, under new leadership, the tradition has been reborn as OC Rock and Ride — refreshed, rebranded, and rooted in community values.

The rally is now proudly owned and led by Matthew Odachowski and his son Tyler, Ocean City locals with deep ties to the area. Their vision ensures the event stays true to what bikers love most: the rides, the camaraderie, the vendors, and the open road.

“This isn’t just about an event. It’s about protecting a tradition that fuels our local economy, brings people together, and makes Ocean City come alive every fall,” said Matthew Odachowski.

Getting Back to What Riders Want

Over time, BikeFest became known for headliner concerts, but many riders wanted more: more cruising, more stunts, more time with vendors, and more chances to explore Maryland’s Eastern Shore. OC Rock and Ride is delivering.

This year’s rally will feature:

Cruzin’ the Coast Passport Ride – scenic group rides across three Maryland counties, from Crisfield to Salisbury, with stops at biker-friendly landmarks like Goose Creek Pit & Pub, the Skipjack Heritage Museum, and Roadie Joe’s.

Stunt shows and the Globe of Death – thrilling performances returning after years away.

Vendor Villages – 85+ vendors with free admission to browse. Nonprofits can set up at no charge, ensuring the rally benefits the wider community.

Bike shows and prizes – showcasing custom craftsmanship and creativity.

Music, Fireworks, and National Acts

Of course, concerts remain a cornerstone of the rally. Over four days, 23 bands will perform, including rock legends and fan favorites: Queensrÿche, Quiet Riot, Slaughter, Lit, Uncle Kracker, and Jasmine Cain, alongside top regional acts.

Evenings at the Inlet close with fireworks, a heartfelt 9/11 Tribute, and the National Anthem. Expanded seating ensures a better concert experience than in past years.

The Iconic Ocean City Boardwalk Ride

On Saturday, September 13 at 10 AM, the roar of engines will fill the Ocean City Boardwalk as 400 motorcycles cruise from 27th Street to the Inlet. This low-speed parade ride is a signature tradition of Bike Week in Ocean City and remains a highlight of OC Rock & Ride. ($20 cash at lineup, limited to the first 400 riders.)

Community Comes First

Rebranding BikeFest into OC Rock & Ride means more than a name change — it’s a shift in philosophy. Susan Jones of OCHMRA put it best: “For the community, having somebody local as the face behind the event means it’s easier to do business, and the focus is on what’s best for Ocean City and Worcester County.”

By expanding rides and vendor opportunities beyond the Inlet, the event spreads economic impact across Berlin, Snow Hill, Pocomoke, Salisbury, and Crisfield, ensuring the entire region benefits. Guitar auctions and nonprofit partnerships will also raise funds for local causes.

Plan Your Ride to BikeFest’s New Chapter

Event: OC Rock & Ride (formerly Ocean City BikeFest)

Dates: September 10–14, 2025

Locations: Ocean City Inlet & Convention Center, plus regional routes

Tickets: 4-day and 1-day passes at OCRockAndRide.com

Highlights: 23 bands, 85 vendors, Cruzin’ the Coast rides, bike shows, fireworks, 9/11 tribute, and vendor villages.

OC Rock & Ride 2025 is the new face of Ocean City BikeFest — a rally reimagined for riders, music fans, and the community. Get ready to cruise the coast, rock the Inlet, and celebrate the East Coast’s premier motorcycle tradition.