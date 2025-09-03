What are you looking for?
71.6 F
Ocean City
Book a Hotel

OC Rock & Ride 2025: The New Era of Ocean City BikeFest

NewsOcean City EventsBikefest
By Ann

Ocean City’s legendary motorcycle rally is roaring back to life with a bold new identity. From September 10–14, 2025, bikers, music lovers, and coastal cruisers will gather for OC Rock & Ride, the reimagined continuation of the beloved Ocean City BikeFest.

From BikeFest to OC Rock & Ride

For more than a decade, Ocean City BikeFest brought riders from across the country to Maryland’s coast. Now, under new leadership, the tradition has been reborn as OC Rock and Ride — refreshed, rebranded, and rooted in community values.

The rally is now proudly owned and led by Matthew Odachowski and his son Tyler, Ocean City locals with deep ties to the area. Their vision ensures the event stays true to what bikers love most: the rides, the camaraderie, the vendors, and the open road.

“This isn’t just about an event. It’s about protecting a tradition that fuels our local economy, brings people together, and makes Ocean City come alive every fall,” said Matthew Odachowski.

oc rock and ride and bikefest info

Getting Back to What Riders Want

Over time, BikeFest became known for headliner concerts, but many riders wanted more: more cruising, more stunts, more time with vendors, and more chances to explore Maryland’s Eastern Shore. OC Rock and Ride is delivering.

This year’s rally will feature:

  • Cruzin’ the Coast Passport Ride – scenic group rides across three Maryland counties, from Crisfield to Salisbury, with stops at biker-friendly landmarks like Goose Creek Pit & Pub, the Skipjack Heritage Museum, and Roadie Joe’s.2025 route map cruzin the coast

  • Stunt shows and the Globe of Death – thrilling performances returning after years away.OC-bikefest-Stunts1

  • Vendor Villages – 85+ vendors with free admission to browse. Nonprofits can set up at no charge, ensuring the rally benefits the wider community.

    vendor village ocbikefest
    Mexico memories…

  • Bike shows and prizes – showcasing custom craftsmanship and creativity.

Music, Fireworks, and National Acts

Of course, concerts remain a cornerstone of the rally. Over four days, 23 bands will perform, including rock legends and fan favorites: Queensrÿche, Quiet Riot, Slaughter, Lit, Uncle Kracker, and Jasmine Cain, alongside top regional acts.

Evenings at the Inlet close with fireworks, a heartfelt 9/11 Tribute, and the National Anthem. Expanded seating ensures a better concert experience than in past years.

daily band schedule oc rock and ride

The Iconic Ocean City Boardwalk Ride

bikes at OC Bikefest 2022

On Saturday, September 13 at 10 AM, the roar of engines will fill the Ocean City Boardwalk as 400 motorcycles cruise from 27th Street to the Inlet. This low-speed parade ride is a signature tradition of Bike Week in Ocean City and remains a highlight of OC Rock & Ride. ($20 cash at lineup, limited to the first 400 riders.)

Community Comes First

Rebranding BikeFest into OC Rock & Ride means more than a name change — it’s a shift in philosophy. Susan Jones of OCHMRA put it best: “For the community, having somebody local as the face behind the event means it’s easier to do business, and the focus is on what’s best for Ocean City and Worcester County.”

By expanding rides and vendor opportunities beyond the Inlet, the event spreads economic impact across Berlin, Snow Hill, Pocomoke, Salisbury, and Crisfield, ensuring the entire region benefits. Guitar auctions and nonprofit partnerships will also raise funds for local causes.

Plan Your Ride to BikeFest’s New Chapter

  • Event: OC Rock & Ride (formerly Ocean City BikeFest)

  • Dates: September 10–14, 2025

  • Locations: Ocean City Inlet & Convention Center, plus regional routes

  • Tickets: 4-day and 1-day passes at OCRockAndRide.com

  • Highlights: 23 bands, 85 vendors, Cruzin’ the Coast rides, bike shows, fireworks, 9/11 tribute, and vendor villages.

OC Rock & Ride 2025 is the new face of Ocean City BikeFest — a rally reimagined for riders, music fans, and the community. Get ready to cruise the coast, rock the Inlet, and celebrate the East Coast’s premier motorcycle tradition.

Ann
Annhttps://www.oceancity.com
Ann has been with StateVentures since 1999. She moved from Annapolis to Berlin, MD to be closer to Ocean City. She splits her work week between the two locations to help clients and visitors get the best information and value out of our sites. She loves a camera and any excuse to use it.  Her kids are both grown and off adventuring.  Ann loves to travel with her kids and lives with her dog Marley when she's not in Virginia fishing.
Previous article
THIS PAST WEEK IN PICTURES OF OCEAN CITY

Follow Oceancity.com

222,314FansLike
30,587FollowersFollow
1,910FollowersFollow
8,752FollowersFollow
2,010SubscribersSubscribe

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

OceanCity.com Logo white

About Us

OceanCity.com is your source for vacation information and year round sights, sounds and news from Ocean City, Maryland. If you are a local business and want to be seen by millions, contact us about opportunities on OceanCity.com.

Follow OceanCity.com

222,314FansLike
30,587FollowersFollow
8,752FollowersFollow
2,010SubscribersSubscribe

© 2000 - 2025 · STATE VENTURES, LLC · PRIVACY · ANNAPOLIS, MD · COLLEGE PARK, MD · MARYLAND