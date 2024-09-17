Transportation and Parking for Shore Craft Beer’s OCtoberfest

The best local craft beer festival is almost here. The weather predictions look great (no rain and highs in the mid-70s; not too sunny!) and we are all set to host you at the new Bayside Park at 3rd Street. We have 40+ craft beverages from 16 breweries and all attendees will get a commemorative pint glass when they leave. Ready to party?! Then head on down to Shore Craft Beer’s OCtoberfest on September 21st!

How do you Get to the Festival?

We want to make sure getting to and from Shore Craft Beer’s OCtoberfest on September 21st is as easy as possible. Parking can often be a headache in Ocean City, but we’ve put together all the information you need while attending OCtoberfest at Bayside Park on 3rd Street.

Walk!

If your hotel or condo is anywhere nearby, and you are able to, walk! Cheapest, easiest, and healthiest way to travel.

Take the Bus

We encourage everyone, especially if they are drinking at the festival, to consider taking the bus to the festival and home again. The Beach Bus runs from S. Division Street Transit Station to 144th Street Transit Station every 30 minutes all day long and only costs $4 all day. Exact change is required. The Ocean City Beach Bus provides real-time bus tracking to help you schedule your day, and you can find it here.

Private Lots Closest Parking to the Festival

There are two private parking lots one block south of Bayside Park where OCtoberfest is taking place. These parking lots can be found either side of 2nd Street and Philadelphia Avenue (opposite the OC Market, formerly OC Dollar Store). OCtoberfest attendees can park here for $15 for the whole day. You will pay by QR code at the parking lot.

Municipal Parking Lots

Until September 30th, the daily rate for town parking is $3 per hour. Municipal parking lots closest to the craft beer festival can be found at:

4th St. & Baltimore Ave.

N. Division St. & Baltimore Ave.

N. Division St. & St. Louis Ave. (small lot)

Dorchester St. & Baltimore Ave.

Worcester St., between Baltimore Ave. & Philadelphia Ave.

West Ocean City Park and Ride

This huge parking lot just over the Rt50 Bridge offers FREE parking at 12848 Ocean Gateway. Enjoy the walk back over the bridge once you have parked, or take the FREE West OC shuttle service back into Ocean City to South Division Street Transit Station.

There is some street parking north of Bayside Park, which should be free on the Bay side. Make sure you check the street signs before you leave your car, and make a note of what street you park on!

Wherever you choose to park, please do not drink and drive. Have a great time at the festival, and stay safe.