Tickets now on sale for Art League of Ocean City’s annual “pARTy of the Year”

OCEAN CITY, MD — Aug. 29, 2025 — The Art League of Ocean City announces tickets are now on sale for their annual “pARTy of the Year” to be held on Thursday, Oct. 9, 6-9 p.m. at Kalamata Meze Bar in West Ocean City. The theme of this year’s party is “Aladdin’s World” and is a major fundraiser for the nonprofit Art League.

“Party like a Sultan! Our annual get-together is the best party in town every year, and this year will be even more fun with a new exotic location,” Rina Thaler, executive director of the Art League, said. “Kalamata Meze Bar is the ideal spot for our Mediterranean-themed event that will include belly dancing and live music. This is more than a party. It’s a night to celebrate the arts, connect with fellow supporters, and make a little magic.”

Guests will dine on modern Mediterranean delicacies, partake from an open bar of potable potions, and indulge in sumptuous Nori sushi, honeyed baklava, delectable desserts, and the famous Candy Kitchen candy bar. An Aladdin’s cast of characters by the Lower Shore Performing Arts Co. will entertain and delight.

Tickets are $150 per person and benefit the Art League. Space is limited, and reservations are requested by Sept. 30. Tickets are available at OCart.org/partyoftheyear or by calling the Arts Center at 410-524-9433.

The Art League of Ocean City is a non-profit organization dedicated to artistic expression and appreciation for the creative arts in our community through education, exhibits, scholarship, programs, and community art projects.