What are you looking for?
78.8 F
Ocean City
Book a Hotel

Tickets now on sale for Art League of Ocean City’s annual “pARTy of the Year”

Art LeagueArts & CultureLocal Giving
By Anne

OCEAN CITY, MD — Aug. 29, 2025 — The Art League of Ocean City announces tickets are now on sale for their annual “pARTy of the Year” to be held on Thursday, Oct. 9, 6-9 p.m. at Kalamata Meze Bar in West Ocean City. The theme of this year’s party is “Aladdin’s World” and is a major fundraiser for the nonprofit Art League.

 

“Party like a Sultan! Our annual get-together is the best party in town every year, and this year will be even more fun with a new exotic location,” Rina Thaler, executive director of the Art League, said. “Kalamata Meze Bar is the ideal spot for our Mediterranean-themed event that will include belly dancing and live music. This is more than a party.  It’s a night to celebrate the arts, connect with fellow supporters, and make a little magic.”

 

Guests will dine on modern Mediterranean delicacies, partake from an open bar of potable potions, and indulge in sumptuous Nori sushi, honeyed baklava, delectable desserts, and the famous Candy Kitchen candy bar.  An Aladdin’s cast of characters by the Lower Shore Performing Arts Co. will entertain and delight.

 

Tickets are $150 per person and benefit the Art League. Space is limited, and reservations are requested by Sept. 30.  Tickets are available at OCart.org/partyoftheyear or by calling the Arts Center at 410-524-9433.

 

The Art League of Ocean City is a non-profit organization dedicated to artistic expression and appreciation for the creative arts in our community through education, exhibits, scholarship, programs, and community art projects. 

Anne
Anne
Anne, a native of Edinburgh, Scotland, discovered Ocean City over three decades ago and was so captivated by its charm that she decided to make it her permanent home. Her love for travel remains strong, but Ocean City holds a special place in her heart. Anne's deep connection to the town is evident in her role as a seasoned writer for OceanCity.com, a position she's held since September 2014. Her frequent visits to local events, businesses, restaurants, and hotels have given her an insider's perspective, making her an invaluable resource for newcomers seeking the best experiences Ocean City has to offer.
Previous article
Photo Friday Contest Winner August 28th 2025

Follow Oceancity.com

222,314FansLike
30,587FollowersFollow
1,910FollowersFollow
8,752FollowersFollow
1,980SubscribersSubscribe

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

OceanCity.com Logo white

About Us

OceanCity.com is your source for vacation information and year round sights, sounds and news from Ocean City, Maryland. If you are a local business and want to be seen by millions, contact us about opportunities on OceanCity.com.

Follow OceanCity.com

222,314FansLike
30,587FollowersFollow
8,752FollowersFollow
1,980SubscribersSubscribe

© 2000 - 2025 · STATE VENTURES, LLC · PRIVACY · ANNAPOLIS, MD · COLLEGE PARK, MD · MARYLAND