Step Into Adventure at Trapped Escape Rooms in Ocean City, Maryland

By Katie Ruskey

If you’re looking for a family-friendly, brain-bending adventure while visiting Ocean City, Maryland, Trapped Escape Rooms is an absolute must. With two convenient locations—Uptown at 11805 Coastal Hwy and Midtown at 8001 Coastal Hwy—Trapped offers seven uniquely themed escape rooms designed to challenge your mind and ignite your imagination.

I recently took on the School of Magic room at the Midtown location with my family, and let me just say—if you’ve ever dreamed of casting spells, solving magical puzzles, and unlocking ancient secrets, this is your moment. As soon as the door closed behind us, the countdown began. We had 60 minutes to uncover clues, crack codes, and escape. The room was fully immersive—filled with enchanted artifacts, glowing runes, and clever puzzles that had both the adults and kids fully engaged. I do have to admit that the ticking timer on the door was a little stressful!

What I appreciated most was how well the game was designed for mixed ages. While some puzzles required critical thinking and teamwork from the grown-ups, there were plenty of elements our 15-year-old could tackle on her own. And yes, even our 17 year old had a blast spotting hidden items. (You know sometimes teenagers are too cool for fun things.)

Themes for Every Interest

Trapped Escape Rooms offers something for every interest. If magic isn’t your thing, check out Candy Rush (10/10 challenge level) or the pirate-themed Black Sail’s Lost Treasure—great choices for younger kids. Looking for a little more thrill? Try Poltergeist or Cabin in the Woods—popular picks for teens and adults who love a spooky twist.

Priced Just Right

Each room accommodates a different number of participants (typically 6–10), and yes, entire families can stay together in one room. Tickets are $35 per person, with kids under 13 at a discounted $29. Parking is free, and while the themes stay the same year-round, the experience is unforgettable every time.

Whether you’re planning a birthday outing or just want to try something new on vacation, Trapped Escape Rooms is open year-round—weekends in the winter, and daily during the summer and holidays.

Our magical escape was a hit—we made it out just in time! If you’re ready for a unique, memory-making experience in Ocean City, head to Trapped. Your next great adventure is just one locked door away.

Katie Ruskey
Katie Ruskeyhttp://kruskeyauthor.com
Katie Ruskey is a local author, splitting her time between Baltimore and Ocean City. Her debut fiction novel, Marlin Week, was released in August 2022 based on three captains that fish in the infamous White Marlin Open. Her first children's book, The A B Seas of Ocean City, Maryland takes young readers on a tour of OC. For more information on how to purchase her books, visit her website www.kruskeyauthor.com or follow her on IG/FB at Katherine Ruskey Author.
