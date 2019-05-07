Mother’s Day Specials in Ocean City

189 Shares Share Email

If you’re looking to do something super-special for your mother this upcoming Mother’s Day (that’s Sunday, May 12 — write it down!), and a weekend trip to Ocean City is feasible for your family, do it! After all, what better way to celebrate mom than by taking her to her favorite place in the world?

Before we get into the specials and deals that are being offered around Ocean City this Mother’s Day weekend, here’s a handy list of free, fun things to do with mom to show her you care.

Catch the sunrise on the beach. That’s the most perfect way to start the day, after making her breakfast in bed, of course. Then go for a walk on the Boardwalk and buy her a bucket of caramel corn. (I would suggest Thrasher’s, but somehow Fisher’s popcorn seems more like a Mother’s Day treat than fries do. To each their own.) If you’d rather sleep in and catch the sunset, take an evening stroll at Northside Park, and stop and smell the flowers while you’re there. If you’re coming to town early and looking for something to do on Friday, take an Art Stroll in Berlin, Md., and listen to live music at their Reggae Play Day downtown. Then on Friday night, catch a free, family-friendly movie in Northside Park after you enjoy specials at restaurants all over Ocean City on the last day of Spring Restaurant Week.

The more free activities you take advantage of, the more you’ll be able to spend on lodging and food. Here are some of the best specials in Ocean City to help you celebrate Mother’s Day By the Beach.

Where to Eat on Mother’s Day:

At Longboard Cafe, moms get a free mimosa, Bloody Mary or glass of wine.

Mad Fish Bar & Grill will be giving moms their first mimosa on the house, with $2 refills.

The Skye Bar will open at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, serving their full menu all day along with a $20 whole lobster special for moms.

Horizons Oceanfront Restaurant in the Clarion offers a Deluxe Breakfast Buffet and their Famous All-You-Can-Eat Holiday Buffet on Mother’s Day.

Harpoon Hanna’s will have a Mother’s Day Brunch from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and their dinner menu starting at 1 p.m.

The Globe in Berlin will have a Mother’s Day Brunch from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Reservations are strongly suggested.

Where to Stay on Mother’s Day Weekend:

Spend the weekend at Dunes Manor! On Saturday, paint a pair of beachy wine glasses with T.C. Studios. On Sunday from 11 a.m.-4 p.m., enjoy a Mother’s Day Brunch and activities to do together as a family.