Coffee With Cops: Meet the Ocean City Police Department on Wednesday, May 15

Residents and visitors are invited to enjoy a cup of coffee with Ocean City Police Department officers at Denny’s, located at 6104 Coastal Highway.

“Coffee with Cops” will take place Wednesday, May 15, 2019, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Attendees will have an opportunity to chat with OCPD leadership and patrol officers as they enjoy a cup of coffee. This community policing event is a partnership designed to bring together police officers and the communities they serve.

“The Coffee with Cops events continue to serve as a great way for us to meet more community members and build relationships,” commented Police Chief Ross Buzzuro. “We sincerely thank Denny’s for their partnership and we are looking forward to a great turnout.”