Volunteers Needed!! SPARTAN RACE Ocean City Sprint on October 5th

SPARTAN RACE Ocean City Sprint on October 5th at the Inlet Parking Lot

Volunteers Needed

Volunteers help check-in racers in registration, assist within their exciting festival area which includes start and finish lines, and lend a hand out on the epic SPARTAN RACE course to help motivate and guide participants through the race and obstacles. Help make this race a great one for the Town and every Spartan who crosses that start line!

Volunteers receive awesome perks:

Free bag check

Spartan Support T-shirt

Free race entry (which can be used in Hawaii or at a future US event)

Fundraising Opportunity for groups 5+

Light Snacks and water

Sandwich for lunch

SPARTAN also offer donations for non-profit groups who volunteer as well- please let them know if this applies to your group and they would be happy to send over the information!

Here are the shifts available:

Race Day Shifts Saturday:

PM Shift: 12:00PM-7:00PM (race in the morning, or save for future)

AROO: 2:00PM-9:00PM (breakdown shift- can race in the morning, or save for future)

Full Day Festival: 7:00AM-7:00PM (save for a future race)

Full Day Course: 7:00AM-7:00PM (save for a future race)

If you are not interested in racing, you can save for a future race credit, give to friends or family, etc. Please let them know if you have any other questions or can help them with this event. They would love to have you involved!

Click HERE for more information!