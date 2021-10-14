Meet local author Robert M Craig

“New Books on Old Ocean City: Local Author Meet and Greet”

Robert M. Craig has published two new books in his growing collection of histories and recollections of Old Ocean City. In 2019 Craig published Maryland’s Ocean City Beach Patrol and Saving Lives: A History of the Ocean City Beach Patrol, two illustrated books about the beach patrol organization that is a family tradition: the author served between 1960-65, Craig’s son served between 1999-2001, and the author’s father, serving 1935-87, was captain from 1946 until his retirement in 1987.

Now, two new books are available and will be featured at two “Meet the Author” events in which Craig will present a short talk about his recent years writing about the town in which he grew up in the 1950s and 1960s, the various summer jobs, music, and experiences of yesteryear.

Oyster Shell Alleys: Remembrances of Times Past is a collection of semi-autobiographical short stories which opens with a moving account of the author’s boyhood engagement with the service personnel of the Lankford Hotel in the back alleys (the metaphoric oyster shell alley) and undercroft of the 1924 landmark hotel. He follows with humorous accounts of a Christmas pageant at a local church, accounts of childhood pastimes and mischievous tricks on the boardwalk, and reminiscences of Boardwalk Elvis, of the author’s lifeguard test, and of rescuing “Big Bake” (the town’s most famous cop) from a rip current.

Irma’s Seed, Beach Poems and Life Poems, includes laments regarding the passing of the historic cottages of the town, poems about the Alaska Stand, feeding seagulls on the beach, and Trimper’s Merry-go-Round, and much more.

Although the two library “Meet and Greet” events are celebrations of Craig’s latest books on Ocean City, the author will also have available for sale the two beach patrol books, and his 2018 book of first-hand memoirs of 34 Vietnam vets (including the author). Craig is the author of 13 books, the latest published this month on Atlanta’s Public Art. Dr. Craig is Professor Emeritus of the College of Design, Georgia Tech (where he taught in the architecture school from 1973-2011). His books on architecture have won regional book awards from the Southeast Chapter, Society of Architectural Historians (SESAH), the Southeastern College Art Conference (SECAC), and the Georgia State Archives.

Please join one of Ocean City‘s most prolific authors:

at 2pm, October 19, 2021, at the Ocean Pines Library (11107 Cathell Rd, Berlin, MD 21811; just off Hwy 589 (Race Track Road) between south gate and the Rt 90 overpass)

OR

at 2pm, October 21, 2021, at the Ocean City Library, 10003 Coastal Hwy, Ocean City, MD 21842 (just north of 100th Street/Church of the Holy Sprit Episcopal Church, bayside).

Both events are free.

To purchase books: cash or check, please (no credit card availability). Author is happy to sign books and/or write a dedicatory inscription.