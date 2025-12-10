Love on Tap 2026 Returns to Seacrets FeBREWary 21

Give the Gift of Craft Beverages & Winter Fun This Holiday Season.

Ocean City, MD — The holidays just got a lot more exciting. This year, skip the socks and sweaters — treat your friends, family, or yourself to the ultimate craft-beverage experience at Love on Tap 2026 by Shore Craft Beer. Happening Saturday, February 21, 2026 at Seacrets,Jamaica USA, this lively celebration brings together dozens of local and regional breweries and distilleries, live music, and a festive vibe that’s perfect for a winter getaway or a gift that keeps on giving. Tickets are available now at ShoreCraftBeerFest.com. SHORE CRAFT BEER and festival organizers are encouraging early holiday purchases as a unique experiential gift for friends, family, coworkers, and craft beer enthusiasts.

A Holiday Gift That Stands Out

Love on Tap 2026 offers attendees three hours of unlimited tastings from local and regional breweries, along with hard seltzers, RTD cocktails, and non-alcoholic options. VIP ticket holders receive early entry, extended tasting time, and a special VIP gift. Everybody will get a commemorative pint glass to enjoy for years to come.

The event also features live entertainment throughout the venue. Seacrets, Jamaica USA is central to the festival experience. Seacrets is listed as one of the “must-sees” in Ocean City and now you can combine the fun with a winter craft beverage and live music festival! “Seacrets is excited to welcome festival-goers back for Love on Tap,” said Bailey Phillips, Marketing Director at Seacrets “Morley Hall will be rocking with Elephants Dancing, and our Main Bar will host an additional band to keep the energy high throughout the afternoon. It’s one of the best winter events in Ocean City, and we’re proud to be part of it.”

Gifting Ideas

Wrap up a ticket confirmation in a holiday card for the Ocean City lover in your life — it’s a unique and thoughtful alternative to the usual seasonal gifts.

Pair a GA or VIP ticket with a hotel stay from the curated options below for a full “beercation” weekend package.

Give a group ticket package to friends or family — Love on Tap makes a fun shared outing and a great excuse for everyone to reconnect.

Make It a Weekend Getaway – Book Your Stay at hotels.oceancity.com

With Love on Tap scheduled during one of the quietest, most affordable times of year in Ocean City, attendees are encouraged to turn the event into a full weekend escape. Rooms can be booked at hotels.oceancity.com, where travelers will find a wide selection of Ocean City hotels, many offering winter rates and local perks.

“A discounted festival ticket paired with a hotel stay makes an exceptional holiday gift,” said Ann Hillyer of Shore Craft Beer. “It’s an entire weekend of relaxation, entertainment, and local craft beverages with your friends or family. Winter in Ocean City has its own charm, and this event gives people a great reason to come enjoy it.”

Some top-recommended stays:

Booking through hotels.oceancity.com also gives travelers access to exclusive local offers and perks that aren’t available through third-party booking sites AND YOU SAVE $5 ON EACH GA OR VIP TICKET. Just book your stay and use the coupon emailed to you to save $5 per ticket!

Whether you’re gifting to a beer fan, a party-lover, or someone who just wants a fun escape, this festival delivers both experience and memories.

Event Details

Date: Saturday, February 21, 2026

Location: Seacrets, 49th Street, Ocean City, MD

Time: VIP entry at 1:00 p.m.; General Admission from 2:00–5:00 p.m.

Tickets: Available at ShoreCraftBeerFest.com

Lodging: Book hotel rooms at hotels.oceancity.com and SAVE $5/TICKET