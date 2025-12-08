What are you looking for?
The 32nd Annual Penguin Swim!

FamilyNorth Ocean CityOcean City Beach
By Anne

JOIN OCEAN CITY ON NEW YEAR’S DAY FOR THE 32ND ANNUAL PENGUIN SWIM!

Get ready to dip your penguin tail into the icy Atlantic—all in support of our community’s Healthcare Heroes! The 32nd Annual Penguin Swim splashes into action on Thursday, January 1, 2026, on the beach at the Princess Royale Oceanfront Hotel on 91st Street in Ocean City, Maryland.

This annual New Year’s Day tradition brings together hundreds of brave Penguins each year to raise funds for our not-for-profit community hospital, Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin Md. Their spirited plunges help ensure Atlantic General continues to deliver the exceptional, dependable care our community counts on.

Individual and team fundraising efforts make a tremendous impact—but they can’t do it alone. Business sponsors play a vital role in the success of the Penguin Swim, one of Atlantic General Hospital’s largest annual fundraisers. Together, these efforts support the hospital’s mission to provide coordinated, quality care, personalized service, and community health education.

Not quite up for a January plunge into the Atlantic? No worries—come out anyway to cheer on the brave souls who do take the icy dive! Enjoy the wildly creative costumes they proudly don; they’re guaranteed to bring a smile to your face and warm your heart… even if not your toes!

Sign up to register or make a donation to this incredible event. All proceeds benefit the Atlantic General Hospital Foundation. AGH is a 501(c)(3) organization; contributions are tax-deductible as allowed by law.

Anne
