Let’s Get Lit: A Christmas Event in Ocean City, Maryland

Get ready to kick off the holiday season with some festive fun at the Let’s Get Lit Christmas event in Ocean City, Maryland! Now in its second year, Let’s Get Lit promises a holiday extravaganza full of local craft beer, Christmas cheer, and plenty of entertainment. Hosted by Shore Craft Beer and the Cambria Hotel, this event brings the best of the season to life with a blend of beer tastings, music, dancing, and even a visit from Santa!

Kick Off Christmas in Ocean City!

The event will take place on Saturday, December 7th, from 4 PM to 7 PM for general admission (GA) ticket holders, with a special VIP hour from 3 PM to 7 PM. The Cambria Hotel will be decked out in full holiday splendor, with festivities spread across the lobby, outdoor deck, and pool deck. Guests will have the chance to enjoy unlimited drink tastings from over a dozen local craft breweries, including exciting craft beverages like Dogfish Head canned cocktails.

Tickets & Details

General Admission tickets are available for $40, which grants access to the event from 4 PM to 7 PM, along with all-you-care-to-drink tastings. For those looking to make a weekend out of it, VIP tickets are available as part of a special Cambria Hotel package, which includes an overnight stay and additional goodies. VIP ticket holders can enjoy the event an hour earlier, starting at 3 PM. Note that only 400 tickets will be sold for this exclusive event. Tickets can be purchased online:

Entertainment & Activities

Expect a full lineup of fun, with DJ Bigler spinning holiday tunes, a festive costume contest with a prize for the best-dressed guest, and a chance to dance the night away. Santa himself will be on hand for photos and holiday cheer, and guests can take advantage of the beautifully decorated hotel for some Christmas-themed photo ops. There will also be a raffle with exciting prizes to be won!

What Happens After 7 PM?

The fun doesn’t stop at 7 PM! If you’re looking to keep the party going, head to nearby spots like The Angler for an after-party celebration or nearby Crawl Street Tavern.

So, gather your friends and get ready to Let’s Get Lit this holiday season! Enjoy the best of local craft beer, holiday vibes, and festive fun in Ocean City.

For more information, visit Ocean City’s event page and Shore Craft Beer.