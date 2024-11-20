62.6 F
Ocean City
What are you looking for?
Book a Hotel

Art League of Ocean City Runs Four After-School Art Clubs in Worcester County

Art LeagueArts & CultureFamily
By Anne

Bringing the Joy of Art to Worcester County Schools

The Art League of Ocean City is making art accessible to even more children with its After-School Art Clubs!

Here’s what you need to know about this fantastic program:

  • Locations: Art Clubs are currently running in four Worcester County schools:
    • Buckingham Elementary School
    • Berlin Intermediate School
    • Snow Hill High School
    • Pocomoke Elementary School
  • Program Details:
    • Small groups of 10-12 students
    • Meet once a week after school
    • Explore various artists and techniques
    • Develop individual artistic skills and style
  • Goals:
    • Provide enrichment for children who love art
    • Expand to every school in Worcester County (with future funding)
    • Offer field trips to the Ocean City Center for the Arts

Why It Matters:

  • Unique opportunity: Provides individualized attention and fosters creativity.
  • Inspiring: Connects student projects to exhibits at the Ocean City Center for the Arts.
  • Positive impact: Increases interest in art and provides a joyful, meaningful after-school activity.

Want to learn more or support the Art League?

 

The Art League of Ocean City is dedicated to bringing the visual arts to the community, and these After-School Art Clubs are a shining example of their commitment!

Anne
Anne
Anne, a native of Edinburgh, Scotland, discovered Ocean City over three decades ago and was so captivated by its charm that she decided to make it her permanent home. Her love for travel remains strong, but Ocean City holds a special place in her heart. Anne's deep connection to the town is evident in her role as a seasoned writer for OceanCity.com, a position she's held since September 2014. Her frequent visits to local events, businesses, restaurants, and hotels have given her an insider's perspective, making her an invaluable resource for newcomers seeking the best experiences Ocean City has to offer.
Previous article
Win Big This New Year’s at Winterfest of Lights!

Follow Oceancity.com

222,327FansLike
30,597FollowersFollow
1,910FollowersFollow
8,752FollowersFollow
936SubscribersSubscribe

More articles

Booking.com

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

OceanCity.com Logo white

About Us

OceanCity.com is your source for vacation information and year round sights, sounds and news from Ocean City, Maryland. If you are a local business and want to be seen by millions, contact us about opportunities on OceanCity.com.

Follow OceanCity.com

222,327FansLike
30,597FollowersFollow
8,752FollowersFollow
936SubscribersSubscribe

© 2000 - 2024 · STATE VENTURES, LLC · PRIVACY · ANNAPOLIS, MD · COLLEGE PARK, MD · MARYLAND