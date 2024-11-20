Art League of Ocean City Runs Four After-School Art Clubs in Worcester County

Bringing the Joy of Art to Worcester County Schools
The Art League of Ocean City is making art accessible to even more children with its After-School Art Clubs!
Here’s what you need to know about this fantastic program:
- Locations: Art Clubs are currently running in four Worcester County schools:
- Buckingham Elementary School
- Berlin Intermediate School
- Snow Hill High School
- Pocomoke Elementary School
- Program Details:
- Small groups of 10-12 students
- Meet once a week after school
- Explore various artists and techniques
- Develop individual artistic skills and style
- Goals:
- Provide enrichment for children who love art
- Expand to every school in Worcester County (with future funding)
- Offer field trips to the Ocean City Center for the Arts
Why It Matters:
- Unique opportunity: Provides individualized attention and fosters creativity.
- Inspiring: Connects student projects to exhibits at the Ocean City Center for the Arts.
- Positive impact: Increases interest in art and provides a joyful, meaningful after-school activity.
Want to learn more or support the Art League?
- Call Mary Anne Cooper (Education Director) at 410-524-9433
- Email education@
artleagueofoceancity.org.
The Art League of Ocean City is dedicated to bringing the visual arts to the community, and these After-School Art Clubs are a shining example of their commitment!