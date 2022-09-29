64.3 F
Ocean City
Find a Hotel
DowntownFeaturedNewsOcean City EventsOceans Calling

Images of Oceans Calling Coming Down

By Ann

It’s what we were all hoping wouldn’t happen, but the threat from Ian, as he marches north along the coast, has caused the Oceans Calling festival organizers to cancel the entire event this weekend.  They started piling sand a couple weeks ago and the planning has been going on for months ahead of that.  We heard they had tickets sold to buyers in all 50 states.  Hotels are booked.  Businesses here in Ocean City were ready to welcome the predicted 50,000+ visitors.  

As morning dawned here in Ocean City, the full extent of the damage done to Florida was filtering onto our televisions and into our phones.  The images were horrific and the predictions for Ian’s effect here were becoming more reliable. What started as less than an inch was escalating to 4+ inches of rain.  The weather forecasters were beginning to predict sustained winds 10 – 30 mph.  Small craft advisories and gale warnings are in place.  

The end of the wondering…

Scenes from the De-Construction of Oceans Calling

The press/box office before the occupants packed up and went to help other team members.

The festival organizers announce the cancellation of all activities to keep everybody safe.

The sad message arrives.

 

Now, the capable team is scrambling to get everything down before the heavier winds and pouring rains reach us.  Here are some pictures of today.

Town workers still trying to prepare

Tired birds resting on the beach
The inlet stage is coming down
Storms impact birds too
Shoveling sand
It takes a village
Flags still flying on the pier
Fencing lays in rolls

 

Everybody is working hard for Ocean City
Waves crash under the pier foretelling bigger and stronger waves and wind
An angry ocean behind these two workers breaking down the festival
Work in progress under foreboding skies.
With the wind, the little tents look like marshmallows.
Wind is evident.
Traffic jam
WBOC interviews people on the Boardwalk
The Yuengling vehicle sits on the duradeck in the sand beneath the Jolly Roger ferris wheel.
The wind makes the work more difficult.
The wind has blown the sand over the duradeck, but that doesn’t impede progress.
The stage nearer the inlet along with its tent village
The duradeck comes in handy for staff.
The duradeck becomes a highway
The clouds loom as the festival is broken down.
The bars will soon be down.
Teamwork works.
Public Works looks on.
Packing it up and taking it off the beach.
Lots of people document the break-down
Looking forlorn with wind blown tents
It takes teamwork to accomplish so much!
I wonder where these crabs are going to go?
Guest Services sign comes down
Even the birds are curious.
Ocean City as Ian swirls down south,
Dramatic skies.
Discussing the options.
Despite the sad news, the Jolly Roger ferris wheel looks beautiful against the sky.
Crates waiting for their content.
Caution tape no longer keeps people out – it just blows in the wind.
Birds resting and workers moving.
And these aren’t even the high winds.
And the stage stands alone.
And the bar sign comes down.
Always beautiful – despite the clouds.
4 down – how many more to go

Town workers still trying to prepare
Tired birds resting on the beach.
Flags still flying on the pier
Fencing lays in rolls

Everybody is working hard for Ocean City
Waves crash under the pier foretelling bigger and stronger waves and wind
The disappointment shows

Organizers Refunding the Full Ticket Price

Tickets will be fully refunded.
Annhttps://www.oceancity.com
Ann has been with StateVentures since 1999. She moved from Annapolis to Berlin, MD to be closer to Ocean City. She splits her work week between the two locations to help clients and visitors get the best information and value out of our sites. She loves a camera and any excuse to use it.  Her kids are both grown and off adventuring.  Ann loves to travel with her kids and lives with her dog Marley when she's not in Virginia fishing.

Plan Your Trip
OceanCity.com Recommends

Previous articleIan Cancels Oceans Calling
Next articleThe National Weather Service Issues Warnings for Maryland Beaches

Follow Oceancity.com

208,023FansLike
29,939FollowersFollow
1,910FollowersFollow
8,956FollowersFollow
470SubscribersSubscribe
Grand Hotel, Ocean City, MD

More articles

Booking.com

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Area Guides & Information

Hotels & Lodging

Things to Do

Eat & Drink

OceanCity.com

OceanCity.com, Ocean City, MD

ABOUT US

OceanCity.com is your source for vacation information and year round sights, sounds and news from Ocean City, Maryland. If you are a local business and want to be seen by millions, contact us about opportunities on OceanCity.com.

Follow OceanCity.com

208,023FansLike
29,939FollowersFollow
8,956FollowersFollow
470SubscribersSubscribe

© 2000 - 2021 · STATE VENTURES, LLC · PRIVACY · ANNAPOLIS, MD · COLLEGE PARK, MD · MARYLAND