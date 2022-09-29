Images of Oceans Calling Coming Down

It’s what we were all hoping wouldn’t happen, but the threat from Ian, as he marches north along the coast, has caused the Oceans Calling festival organizers to cancel the entire event this weekend. They started piling sand a couple weeks ago and the planning has been going on for months ahead of that. We heard they had tickets sold to buyers in all 50 states. Hotels are booked. Businesses here in Ocean City were ready to welcome the predicted 50,000+ visitors.

As morning dawned here in Ocean City, the full extent of the damage done to Florida was filtering onto our televisions and into our phones. The images were horrific and the predictions for Ian’s effect here were becoming more reliable. What started as less than an inch was escalating to 4+ inches of rain. The weather forecasters were beginning to predict sustained winds 10 – 30 mph. Small craft advisories and gale warnings are in place.

The end of the wondering…

Scenes from the De-Construction of Oceans Calling

The festival organizers announce the cancellation of all activities to keep everybody safe.

Now, the capable team is scrambling to get everything down before the heavier winds and pouring rains reach us. Here are some pictures of today.

Organizers Refunding the Full Ticket Price