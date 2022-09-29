Ian Cancels Oceans Calling

High Winds and Predicted Tropical Storm Conditions Expected This Weekend in Ocean City, Maryland
Ocean City, Maryland – (September 29, 2022): The highly anticipated three-day music festival, Oceans Calling, has been canceled due to the updated weather forecast of Hurricane Ian. The festival, which would be a first for the resort town, was forced to cancel due to the unsafe weather conditions, including high winds, tidal flooding, and heavy rain.
“We are extremely disappointed to cancel Oceans Calling Festival,” commented Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan. “We have been working closely with the event promotors since May 2021. Their hard work, and the hard work of our staff, were evident in every detail of the event planning and preparation. Although this is disappointing to all of us, we are already working with C3 Presents to bring Oceans Calling Festival back to Maryland’s Coast next year.”
Message from Event Organizers
Oceans Calling: Due to unsafe weather conditions on the Oceans Calling Festival grounds caused by Hurricane Ian and additional severe weather conditions forecasted for the rest of the weekend, we have made the difficult and heartbreaking decision to cancel this weekend’s Oceans Calling Festival. We hoped for a better outcome and are disappointed to share this news, however, the safety of our fans, artists and staff is our top priority.
For tickets purchased directly through Front Gate Tickets, a full refund will be issued to the original method of payment within 30 days.
