64.3 F
Ocean City
Find a Hotel
Emergency UpdatesFeaturedHurricane and Storm updates

The National Weather Service Issues Warnings for Maryland Beaches

By Ann
Ian has devastated Florida, he is taking aim at South Carolina and now he is threatening our region with the effects of his passing.  To make it worse, we have a high pressure to our north which keeps our weather dismal throughout the weekend.  The National Weather Service has issued gale warnings, high surf advisories, small craft advisories, and more.  Please stay connected and up-to-date on the latest forecast for Ocean City, MD.
The Weather Channel shows warnings for Ocean City, MD
Always beautiful – despite the clouds.

DETAILED FORECAST FROM NOAA

Go to weather.gov for a detailed and updated forecasts. You can also click on the picture to go to the NOAA site.

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAZARDOUS WEATHER OUTLOOK

Hazardous Weather Outlook
National Weather Service Wakefield VA
418 PM EDT Thu Sep 29 2022

MDZ025-302030-
Maryland Beaches-
418 PM EDT Thu Sep 29 2022

...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING...
...MODERATE RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING
THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING...
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM FRIDAY TO 4 AM EDT SATURDAY...
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM FRIDAY TO 6 AM EDT
SATURDAY...

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for southeast Maryland.

.DAY ONE...Tonight.

Please listen to NOAA Weather Radio or go to weather.gov on the
Internet for more information about the following hazards.

   MODERATE RIP CURRENT RISK.
   HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK.
   Beach Hazards Statement.

.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Friday through Wednesday.

Please listen to NOAA Weather Radio or go to weather.gov on the
Internet for more information about the following hazards.

   HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK.
   Beach Hazards Statement.
   Wind Advisory.
   High Surf Advisory.

.SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT...

Spotter activation is not expected at this time.

$$
Waves crash under the pier foretelling bigger and stronger waves and wind

Beach Hazards Statement From the National Weather Service

Coastal Hazard Message
National Weather Service Wakefield VA
408 PM EDT Thu Sep 29 2022

MDZ025-300415-
/O.CON.KAKQ.SU.Y.0009.000000T0000Z-221001T1000Z/
/O.CON.KAKQ.BH.S.0008.220930T0000Z-221002T0000Z/
Maryland Beaches-
408 PM EDT Thu Sep 29 2022

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT SATURDAY...
...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 6
  to 10 feet expected in the surf zone. There is also a high
  risk of rip currents.

* WHERE...Maryland Beaches County.

* WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 6 AM EDT Saturday.
  For the Beach Hazards Statement, from 8 PM EDT this evening
  through Saturday evening.

* IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and
  localized beach erosion.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to
dangerous surf conditions.

Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.

&&

Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour.

OCEAN CITY INLET MD
MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.0 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 6.0 FT
MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.5 FT, MAJOR 3.5 FT

             TOTAL      TOTAL    DEPARTURE
 DAY/TIME    TIDE       TIDE     FROM NORM   WAVES    FLOOD
            FT MLLW    FT MHHW       FT       FT      IMPACT
 --------  ---------  ---------  ---------  -------  --------
 29/11 PM     3.0        0.5        0.6        1       NONE
 30/12 PM     4.0        1.5        1.2        1      MINOR
 30/11 PM     3.5        1.0        1.3        1       NONE
 01/01 PM     3.9        1.4        1.1        1       NONE
 02/01 AM     3.2        0.7        1.0        1       NONE

&&

$$

MRD
Go to weather.gov to see the latest on the predictions for Hurricane Ian

High Surf Advisory

Coastal Hazard Message
National Weather Service Wakefield VA
408 PM EDT Thu Sep 29 2022

MDZ025-300415-
/O.CON.KAKQ.SU.Y.0009.000000T0000Z-221001T1000Z/
/O.CON.KAKQ.BH.S.0008.220930T0000Z-221002T0000Z/
Maryland Beaches-
408 PM EDT Thu Sep 29 2022

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT SATURDAY...
...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 6
  to 10 feet expected in the surf zone. There is also a high
  risk of rip currents.

* WHERE...Maryland Beaches County.

* WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 6 AM EDT Saturday.
  For the Beach Hazards Statement, from 8 PM EDT this evening
  through Saturday evening.

* IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and
  localized beach erosion.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to
dangerous surf conditions.

Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.

&&

Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour.

OCEAN CITY INLET MD
MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.0 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 6.0 FT
MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.5 FT, MAJOR 3.5 FT

             TOTAL      TOTAL    DEPARTURE
 DAY/TIME    TIDE       TIDE     FROM NORM   WAVES    FLOOD
            FT MLLW    FT MHHW       FT       FT      IMPACT
 --------  ---------  ---------  ---------  -------  --------
 29/11 PM     3.0        0.5        0.6        1       NONE
 30/12 PM     4.0        1.5        1.2        1      MINOR
 30/11 PM     3.5        1.0        1.3        1       NONE
 01/01 PM     3.9        1.4        1.1        1       NONE
 02/01 AM     3.2        0.7        1.0        1       NONE

&&

$$

MRD
Even the birds are curious.

Wind Advisory

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Wakefield VA
341 PM EDT Thu Sep 29 2022

MDZ025-VAZ077-078-084>086-099-100-300345-
/O.NEW.KAKQ.WI.Y.0010.220930T1200Z-221001T0800Z/
Maryland Beaches-Northumberland-Lancaster-Gloucester-Middlesex-
Mathews-Accomack-Northampton-
Including the cities of Ocean City, Lewisetta, Alfonso,
Beanes Corner, Brook Vale, Kilmarnock, Lancaster, Lively, Regina,
Achilles, Glass, Gloucester Point, Maryus, Naxera, Ordinary,
Severn, Grafton, Harmony Village, Church View, Cooper, Healys,
Jamaica, Nesting, Bavon, New Point, New Point Comfort, Peary,
Chincoteague, Wallops Island, Melfa, Exmore, Cape Charles,
Cheapside, Fishermans Island, Kiptopeke, Kiptopeke State Park,
and Plantation
341 PM EDT Thu Sep 29 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM FRIDAY TO 4 AM EDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
  expected.

* WHERE...In Maryland, Maryland Beaches County. In Virginia,
  Northumberland, Lancaster, Gloucester, Middlesex, Mathews,
  Accomack and Northampton Counties.

* WHEN...From 8 AM Friday to 4 AM EDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
  Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
  result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

$$

For more information from the National Weather Service visit
https://weather.gov/akq

NOAA National Weather Service
1325 East West Highway
Silver Spring, MD 20910
E-mail: w-nws.webmaster@noaa.gov

Annhttps://www.oceancity.com
Ann has been with StateVentures since 1999. She moved from Annapolis to Berlin, MD to be closer to Ocean City. She splits her work week between the two locations to help clients and visitors get the best information and value out of our sites. She loves a camera and any excuse to use it.  Her kids are both grown and off adventuring.  Ann loves to travel with her kids and lives with her dog Marley when she's not in Virginia fishing.

Plan Your Trip
OceanCity.com Recommends

Previous articleImages of Oceans Calling Coming Down

Follow Oceancity.com

208,023FansLike
29,939FollowersFollow
1,910FollowersFollow
8,956FollowersFollow
470SubscribersSubscribe
Princess Royale, Ocean City

More articles

Booking.com

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Area Guides & Information

Hotels & Lodging

Things to Do

Eat & Drink

OceanCity.com

OceanCity.com, Ocean City, MD

ABOUT US

OceanCity.com is your source for vacation information and year round sights, sounds and news from Ocean City, Maryland. If you are a local business and want to be seen by millions, contact us about opportunities on OceanCity.com.

Follow OceanCity.com

208,023FansLike
29,939FollowersFollow
8,956FollowersFollow
470SubscribersSubscribe

© 2000 - 2021 · STATE VENTURES, LLC · PRIVACY · ANNAPOLIS, MD · COLLEGE PARK, MD · MARYLAND