The National Weather Service Issues Warnings for Maryland Beaches

Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Wakefield VA 418 PM EDT Thu Sep 29 2022 MDZ025-302030- Maryland Beaches- 418 PM EDT Thu Sep 29 2022 ...HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING... ...MODERATE RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING... ...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING... ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM FRIDAY TO 4 AM EDT SATURDAY... ...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM FRIDAY TO 6 AM EDT SATURDAY... This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for southeast Maryland. .DAY ONE...Tonight. Please listen to NOAA Weather Radio or go to weather.gov on the Internet for more information about the following hazards. MODERATE RIP CURRENT RISK. HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK. Beach Hazards Statement. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Friday through Wednesday. Please listen to NOAA Weather Radio or go to weather.gov on the Internet for more information about the following hazards. HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK. Beach Hazards Statement. Wind Advisory. High Surf Advisory. .SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT... Spotter activation is not expected at this time. $$

Beach Hazards Statement From the National Weather Service

Coastal Hazard Message National Weather Service Wakefield VA 408 PM EDT Thu Sep 29 2022 MDZ025-300415- /O.CON.KAKQ.SU.Y.0009.000000T0000Z-221001T1000Z/ /O.CON.KAKQ.BH.S.0008.220930T0000Z-221002T0000Z/ Maryland Beaches- 408 PM EDT Thu Sep 29 2022 ...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT SATURDAY... ...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING... * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 6 to 10 feet expected in the surf zone. There is also a high risk of rip currents. * WHERE...Maryland Beaches County. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 6 AM EDT Saturday. For the Beach Hazards Statement, from 8 PM EDT this evening through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. && Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. OCEAN CITY INLET MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.0 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 6.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.5 FT, MAJOR 3.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 29/11 PM 3.0 0.5 0.6 1 NONE 30/12 PM 4.0 1.5 1.2 1 MINOR 30/11 PM 3.5 1.0 1.3 1 NONE 01/01 PM 3.9 1.4 1.1 1 NONE 02/01 AM 3.2 0.7 1.0 1 NONE && $$ MRD

High Surf Advisory

Wind Advisory

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Wakefield VA 341 PM EDT Thu Sep 29 2022 MDZ025-VAZ077-078-084>086-099-100-300345- /O.NEW.KAKQ.WI.Y.0010.220930T1200Z-221001T0800Z/ Maryland Beaches-Northumberland-Lancaster-Gloucester-Middlesex- Mathews-Accomack-Northampton- Including the cities of Ocean City, Lewisetta, Alfonso, Beanes Corner, Brook Vale, Kilmarnock, Lancaster, Lively, Regina, Achilles, Glass, Gloucester Point, Maryus, Naxera, Ordinary, Severn, Grafton, Harmony Village, Church View, Cooper, Healys, Jamaica, Nesting, Bavon, New Point, New Point Comfort, Peary, Chincoteague, Wallops Island, Melfa, Exmore, Cape Charles, Cheapside, Fishermans Island, Kiptopeke, Kiptopeke State Park, and Plantation 341 PM EDT Thu Sep 29 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM FRIDAY TO 4 AM EDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...In Maryland, Maryland Beaches County. In Virginia, Northumberland, Lancaster, Gloucester, Middlesex, Mathews, Accomack and Northampton Counties. * WHEN...From 8 AM Friday to 4 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. && $$ For more information from the National Weather Service visit https://weather.gov/akq

