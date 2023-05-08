Art League of Ocean City hosts June 14 bus trip to Hirshhorn Museum in Washington, D.C.

OCEAN CITY, MD — April 27, 2023 — The Art League of Ocean City is hosting a day-long bus trip to the Hirshhorn Museum of Contemporary Art, part of the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, June 14, 2023.

The Hirshhorn is featuring an installation exhibit by artist Yayoi Kusama entitled “One With Eternity,” showcasing their permanent collection of the artist’s works, including two of her Infinity Mirror Rooms that create a dazzling sensation of never-ending space. These transcendent rooms are exhibited alongside paintings, sculptures, and photographs of the artist. The exhibition honors Kusama’s distinctive vision of self-obliteration by exploring its development across media while also underscoring the museum’s mission to present the most exciting art and ideas of the time.

The cost of the trip is $75 for Art League members and $85 for non-members. A limited number of tickets are available. The bus will depart the Acme parking lot on 94th St. in Ocean City at 8 a.m. and do a second pick-up at the Lowes parking lot in Lewes, De. The bus will return to Ocean City at approximately 8 p.m.

The bus will arrive at the Hirshhorn at 11:45 a.m. for a 12:30 p.m. timed entry into the exhibit. After the tour, guests may take self-guided visits to the National Gallery of Art and Smithsonian.

The Art League will provide water bottles and snacks on the bus. Guests may purchase lunch at the museum’s cafe or bring their own.

Registration for the bus trip is available online at OCart.org or by calling 410-524-9433

The Art League of Ocean City is a non-profit organization dedicated to bringing the visual arts to the community through education, exhibits, scholarship, programs and community art projects.