Hurricane Erin Bringing Life Threatening Ocean Conditions to Ocean City

Storm Update: Dangerous Conditions in Ocean City

The storm’s full impact has now reached Ocean City, bringing deadly ocean conditions and flooding concerns. Ocean City Beach Patrol reports that the tide is going out until 12:30 p.m., yet ocean water has already reached the boardwalk and dune line. When the tide turns and begins to rise again, even more water is expected on the beach. For that reason, even walking on the beach can be dangerous.

For everyone’s safety:

No swimming, wading, or surfing is allowed.

Conditions are deadly. Do not enter the water.

Hurricane Erin is causing life-threatening rip currents. STAY OUT OF THE WATER!

Visitors should check in with a Surf Rescue Technician on duty for the latest updates.

Lifeguards remain on duty each day to inform and protect the public, but cooperation is critical to keeping everyone safe. Please stay out of the ocean and avoid flooded beach areas.

According to Weather.com, “While the hurricane’s maximum sustained winds have not changed much since Wednesday afternoon, the size of Erin’s tropical-storm- and hurricane-force winds has increased dramatically over the past few days, as expected. Winds have been gusting between 40 and 50 mph on the Outer Banks, and a NOAA buoy about 170 miles east of Hatteras near the center reported winds gusting to 85 mph and up to 40 foot waves early Thursday morning.”

What to Do Instead

Even though the beach and ocean are unsafe, there are still plenty of ways to enjoy Ocean City during the storm. It’s not raining most of the time. Maybe a little mist and blowing salt air, but we love that at the beach. Get outside, you don’t have to hide indoors. Luckily Hurricane Erin is just moving up the East Coast, well out to sea. So, here are some fun things to do instead of swimming:

Watch the water from a safe distance.

Explore the boardwalk shops and arcades. Eat popcorn!

Stop by Ocean City’s many restaurants and bars for local seafood, famous orange crushes, or a cozy meal indoors.

Download a Trail and get discounted coupons and/or earn points towards prizes. The Best of Ocean City® trails and the Explore the Town of Berlin: the Game are all great ways to start earning points towards prizes and a future stay in Ocean City!

Visit attractions like the Ocean City Life-Saving Station Museum or Northside Park’s recreation areas .

Watch the Jeeps that are in town for Jeep Fest!

Take a drive to nearby Berlin, Maryland, voted America’s Coolest Small Town, for shopping, dining, and history. Download the Explore Berlin Trail to win prizes and save money!

Stay safe, stay dry, and enjoy all that Ocean City has to offer off the beach. OceanCity.com will continue to provide updates as conditions change.