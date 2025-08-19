Wine on the Beach Returns to Ocean City, Maryland September 5th and 6th

The 31st edition of Ocean City’s “Wine on the Beach” will be held September 5 & 6,

2025 at Hugh Cropper Inlet, “where the boardwalk begins.”

Extending the Season of Fun

Once dubbed the “shoulder season,” coming after Labor Day, the late summer wine and

music festival is now the unofficial kick-off to a succession of popular weekend events that keep visitors coming to Ocean City throughout the fall. As a result, more Boardwalk attractions and accommodations are open and ready to welcome guests. “We still have the best date in the calendar,” remarked Chris Nokes, manager of the festival since its inception. “The water is warm, lifeguards are on duty, and cool breezes keep the beach pleasant for picnicking oceanside.”

Sip and Shop

Picnic tables, benches and tables are provided by Ocean City, and beach umbrellas

and chairs can be rented.The festival is an annual favorite for family reunions friend and family gatherings, and especially bachelorette weekends. “So much of the fun is sharing the experience with others as you taste and compare various wines” Ms. Nokes add. In addition to unlimited samples, wines are offered by the glass, bottle, and case. As many of the Maryland wineries have limited distribution, the festival offers the opportunity to purchase a supply of favorites in bulk. In addition to the Maryland wineries featured, the festival has an assortment of food offerings and craft vendors.

Dance the Day Away

For the 31st year, dancing music on the oceanfront stage will be provided by Bird Dog

and the Road Kings. Also featured this year will be local favorites Tranzfusion and

Misspent Fortune, playing favorites from the 80’s and more.

A ticket includes a souvenir glass and unlimited samples in the hours between 11 –

6pm. Wine still available for sale from 11 to 6 each day, with the festival going until

7pm.Bulk purchases can be stored at Will Call, and a nearby pick-up is available for vehicles.

“Bring your blankets and wagons for a beach party,” Ms. Nokes concluded. “This beach

party is not the end of summer, it’s the beginning of a new season of fun in Ocean City.”