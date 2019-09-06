Hurricane Dorian: Town of Ocean City Update 9/6/19 12:39pm

The Town of Ocean City has posted another update to Dorian’s path and the effects to Ocean City. The update has recommendations and alerts for residents and visitors. The projected path will continue to affect coastal Mid-Atlantic regions. It did make landfall in North Carolina today. Tropical force winds and coastal flooding will affect Ocean City until late tonight. For more of what the Town provided in their update click here.

Although our view form the window looks like this right now, we are stoked for tomorrow! Saturday is still on target for a great beach day and Sunday is mirroring Saturday! If you have delayed plans, book now! Don’t let this great weather pass you by. Our hotels, restaurants, bars and attractions are ready to please!