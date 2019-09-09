This Week in Ocean City: Bike Week & Hurricane Dorian’s Impact
OC Bikefest Week, Sept 12 – 15
With Hurricane Dorian over the last week, many were rightly cautious about how to spend their time in Ocean City, and how this would effect coming events or their time on the beach. Beaches from Florida and north along the East Coast did see erosion, but overall Ocean City was not hit hard. Weather was constantly updating, and happily trending better as time progressed for the OC area. Rip Tides should still be watched, but the temperature is holding in the high 70’s and the boardwalk is ready for our new group of guests!
Book NOW! Ocean City will be ready for families, couples, singles, and your pets! Why stay home when you can stay here!
The tents are up and Ocean City is prepped for OC Bikefest! Come, see, & most importantly RIDE, Sept 12-15! OC Bikefest will let you work out all those Easy Rider feels! Live Music will be awesome with headliners, Cheap Trick, ZZ Top, & Stone Temple Pilots along with many other bands performing on the Boardwalk & Ocean stages! For more details & ticket info click here. Vendors for crafts and food will be part of the inlet parking lot event.