This Week in Ocean City: Bike Week & Hurricane Dorian’s Impact

With Hurricane Dorian over the last week, many were rightly cautious about how to spend their time in Ocean City , and how this would effect coming events or their time on the beach. Beaches from Florida and north along the East Coast did see erosion, but overall Ocean City was not hit hard. Weather was constantly updating, and happily trending better as time progressed for the OC area. Rip Tides should still be watched, but the temperature is holding in the high 70’s and the boardwalk is ready for our new group of guests!