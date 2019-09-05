Hurricane Dorian: Making Waves & Smiles

Ocean City‘s visitors are still happily flocking in! Surfers are some of the most excited due to Dorian’s effect on the surf. Dylan Skelley of Rehoboth Beach,DE, pictured here, was excited for waves yesterday and said he, his brother, and their friends were all excited for Saturday as it was then predicting to have the largest waves due to Dorain. “We will be anywhere between here and Dewey in search of the best waves!,” said Skelley.

The Ocean City Beach Patrol has modified the surfing restrictions for Friday, September 06, 2019 (only), allowing surfing along all of Ocean City’s beaches. Ocean City has not made any plans to close the beach and beach patrol will staff the beaches at normal hours for this time of year. Rip Current is currently at high risk. Watch for alerts & warnings, and be conscious of beach flag status. Please see the full notification with reminders for everyone’s safety here.

Book now for the weekend and beyond! Temps will be in the high 70s for this weekend! OC Bikefest is Sept 12-15 and weather is also looking good! Sunfest‘s (Sept 19-22) weather is a little too far out to gauge, but the tents can keep you dry if the rain comes! Keep checking in with us for weather updates!