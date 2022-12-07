Hotels are decorated for the Holidays!

Most of us are used to seeing Ocean City Hotels in the hot summer months with outdoor dining, pool parties, and days of laying on the beach. But many hotels stay open all year long, and those hotels go the extra mile to decorate for the holidays. Here is just a sample of some holiday decor at the beach.

The Cambria Ocean City Bayfront Hotel is the newest hotel in Ocean City. The guest rooms, lobby and dining areas look out onto Assawoman Bay and have spectacular sunset views. During the holidays, the hotel is decorated with upside down Christmas trees, all with a beach theme, making it a fun, bright and extra special place to visit.

This is the first year the Park Place has been open during the holidays, and they have made an extra effort to make sure the hotel is beautifully decorated. Full of bright colors, the hotel’s reception is a blaze of color, and will certainly put a smile on your face when you visit.

Wake up to the sight of the Atlantic Ocean each morning at Hyatt Place on 16th Street, where every room has an ocean view balcony. During the Holidays, their reception is decorated with trees and poinsettia, giving it a wonderful festive feel.

On the Boardwalk at 17th Street, the Holiday Inn Hotel and Suites is know for its oceanfront, Boardwalk location, and its two oceanfront outdoor pools. But this winter it has transformed itself into a winter wonderland with beautifully decorated tress throughout the public areas. Be sure to stop by and take a look, and even if you are not staying there, visit their award winning Coral Reef Restaurant

Amenities, attractions, and location, these are some of the major factors to consider when choosing a hotel for your Ocean City vacation, and the Grand Hotel has them all. An awesome view doesn’t hurt either. Take in the view at the Grand while admiring their decorations and beautiful trees throughout the reception area, plus lots of other seasonal favorites.

The Hilton Ocean is a sophisticated, family-friendly hotel, just steps from the water, and uninterrupted ocean views from just about everywhere. For the Holidays, the hotel is beautifully decorated with traditional trees, life size nutcrackers, and plenty of great spots to take that perfect family picture.

The Double Tree Hotel on 33rd street looks out over the ocean, and is home to the Marlin Moon Restaurant. Know for chocolate chip cookies at check-in, this year this hotel even has a Christmas tree decorated with cookies!

The Princess Royale is the largest all suite resort in Ocean City. Located beach front, it has a large indoor heated swimming pool inside a four-story glass atrium. This atrium has been beautifully decorated for the Holidays with their Royale Festival of Lights, open nightly to the public. Their reception is also festively decorated with trees and more.

The Carousel Hotel is located on the beach and has Ocean City’s only indoor ice rink which is open to the public. There’s also multiple dining options and an indoor pool, with lots going on during the holidays for kids and adults alike to enjoy! Their ice rink area is very festive with trees, a spot for Santa and Mrs Clause to rest their feet, a letter box to mail those important letters to Santa, and lots of other decorations around the ice rink to put a smile on everyone’s face.

The Residence Inn offers a beautiful bayfront location with stunning views over the bay. You can step out onto their outdoor balconies and take in captivating views and sunsets of the Isle of Wight Bay. Their decorations include stockings hung by the fireplace with care, and sparkling Christmas trees.

Aloft Ocean City overlooks the beautiful Isle of Wight Bay on 45th Street, and its rooms are bright and airy with private balconies. But it is their reception area and bar which really shines this Holiday Season, with flying reindeer, sparkling trees, and a special festive area for our four legged friends to enjoy doggy treats!