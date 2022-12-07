New Year in Ocean City 2022/2023

Why not start the year out in your happy place and maybe your whole year will be that way too? We’ve put together some suggestions of places to stay and places to go for New Year in Ocean City.

NEW YEARS EVE BALL DROP AT THE RESIDENCE INN OCEAN CITY

Three years in and it’s getting bigger and better. Come out for Ocean City’s ONLY live ball drop event on New Year’s Eve! Our live ball drop gives guests and locals the opportunity to ring in the new year, in Times Square-fashion! Watch the ball slowly drop before midnight from our bayfront locale, from inside our Bayview Bar and Grille, OR from your private hotel balcony! Stay packages available and complimentary champagne toast at midnight! Come early and kickoff the party with our exciting entertainment lineup! 4pm to 7pm Pre-Party with DJ Wax, 7pm to 10pm Summer Anna Duo, 10pm to 1am Karaoke Party and NYE Ball Drop with DJ Donnie. As always, No Cover! Stay and Play on the Bay!

Enjoy a New Years Eve Party at the Carousel Hotel and welcome in 2023 with a dinner buffet, DJ, dancing and a Champagne toast at midnight. Cost is $60 per person and anyone who purchases tickets will receive 10% off their room rate! The doors open at 6pm, and the dinner buffet is served from 7pm- 9pm. For more details and to make your reservation, click here.

At the Aloft Ocean City the New Year Celebration lasts all weekend long. Come ring in 2023 at the Aloft Ocean City. Live entertainment in the lounge will delight you all weekend. Enjoy our drink specials and Bloody Mary bar (additional cost). You are welcome to hit the snooze button – late check out (1 pm) included. Click here for details and to book.

Live entertainment

Drink specials and Bloody Mary bar (additional cost)

Party favors and late check out

Promotional Code: 11P

Valid Stay Dates: December 30, 2022 –

2 night minimum required for Friday. 1 day advance booking notice for reservations. Reservations are sent to frontdesk@aloftoceancity.com. Stay dates: Dec 30th – Jan 1st

Ring in the New Year in Ocean City and enjoy fireworks at two locations!

New Year’s Eve Drive-In Movie & Fireworks – The Town of Ocean City will be hosting a New Year’s Eve Fireworks Show in two locations to celebrate the beginning of 2023.

Ocean City Inlet Parking Lot – New Year’s Eve, discover the fun, nostalgia, and magic of drive-in movies under the stars at the Inlet Parking Lot. Bring the family out for a fun drive-in movie theatre experience with amazing fireworks and food trucks.

Schedule of Events

7pm – Movie #1 – Encanto

9:30pm – Movie #2 – Top Gun Maverick

Midnight – Fireworks display

Northside Park – Fireworks display will begin promptly at midnight and can be watched from the sidewalks and parking lots.

Berlin brings you 2 ball drops! Little Kids can celebrate 5-6pm with a laser show set to music and ball drop at 6pm. Live music downtown 6:15-9:30pm and then Ocean98 DJs Big Al Reno & Schwab help you dance away the rest of 2022! The second Laser show brings in 2023 as the ball drops at midnight. Beer/Wine fundraiser for the Berlin Chamber of Commerce.

MOBILE RAILROAD DISPLAY

On your way to Winterfest, be sure to stop by the Roland E. Powell Convention Center Rotunda for a model railroad display! Entry is free with donations being taken in support of the Ocean City Beach Patrol . The display will be open from 5:30pm – 9pm, Wednesday through Sunday for the duration of Winterfest.

ICE SKATING AT THE CAROUSEL Did you know, Ocean City’s has an indoor ice rink? It’s located inside the Carousel Hotel, and is open Sunday: 9 am-9pm, Monday – Thursday: 4pm-9pm, Friday: 4pm-10pm and Saturday: 10am-10pm. It’s open to the general public, but if you stay at the hotel you get a discount! They have skates for everyone, from toddlers, to grown men, and they have free kids and adult walkers, for those who are a little shaky on their skates! You can skate as long as you want, so long as you are inside the rink area. It’s the perfect activity for the Holidays! Come December 10th and 11th and skate with the Grinch!

Of course, the Winterfest of Lights. Need we say more? Open Wednesday though Sunday, November 17th – December 31st, 5.30pm – 9.30pm at Northside Park in Ocean City. $6 per person / 11 under are free.

The 29th Annual Penguin Swim is Sunday, January 1, 2023 and will take place on the beach at The Princess Royale Oceanfront Hotel at 91st Street. Watch or take part in the event, it’s a great way to start the New Year and help raise money for Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin Md.