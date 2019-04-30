Health of the Worcester County Real Estate Market in 2019 – Ocean City Real Estate

The real estate market has shown to be healthy and steady in the first five months of this year.



The following statistics outline the property values to date in 2019 and compares these numbers to the first five months of 2018.

Homes sold in Worcester County

Jan 1, 2019 – April 30, 2019

235 single family homes were sold.

Lowest sale price: Church Street, Pocomoke City with a list price of $5,000 and a selling price of $3,000 after 51 days on the market.

Highest sale price: 17 Seaside Mews, Ocean City with a list price of $2,575,000 and a selling price of $2,295,000.00 after 83 days on the market.

Highest sale price in Worcester County (excluding Ocean City): 47 Boatswain, Ocean Pines with a list of $729,900 and a selling price of $700,000 after 32 days on the market.

We compare these sales to the same months (Jan 1 – April 30) in 2018 and find there were 207 single family homes sold in Worcester County.

Condos sold in Worcester County

170 condos were sold.

Lowest sale price: 226 Ocean Wave, Ocean City with a list of $85,000 and a selling price of $80,000 after 3 days on the market.

Highest sale price: 102 The Meridian, Ocean City with a list of $925,000 and a selling price of $895,000 after 31 days on the market.

Highest sale price in Worcester County (excluding Ocean City): 2209 Points Reach, Berlin with a list of $439,500 and a sale price of $415,000 after 339 days on the market.

Compared to 2018: 359 Condominiums traded hands.

Pocomoke Real Estate

2019 in Pocomoke

25 single family homes were sold.

Lowest sale price: 3 Church St. for $3,000.

Highest sale price: 427 Bank St. for $94,000

2018 in Pocomoke



13 single family homes were sold.

Lowest sale price: 700 Clarke Ave. for $10,500

Highest sale price: 834 White Oaks Lane for $219,000

Snow Hill Real Estate

2019 in Snow Hill



11 single family homes were sold.

Lowest sale price: 107 Belt St. for $40,000

Highest sale price: 4425 Nassawango Rd. for $329,900

2018 in Snow Hill



13 single family homes were sold.

Lowest sale price: 4247 Market St. for $27,000

Highest sale price: 3787 Village Trail for $365,000

Berlin Real Estate

2019 in Berlin

42 single family homes were sold.

Lowest sale price: 211 Maple Ave, Berlin for $20,000

Highest sale price: 8711 Cypress Court for $630,000

6 condos were sold.

Lowest sale price: 337 Schooner Lane, Berlin for $170,000

Highest sale price: 2209 Points Reach for $415,000

2018 in Berlin



42 single family homes were sold.

Lowest sale price: 88 Sprindrift Lane, Berlin for $130,000

Highest sale price: 11604 Gum Point Rd. for $785,000

17 condos were sold.

Lowest sale price: 12545 River Run Lane 74 for $172,000

Highest sale price: 11200 Seabiscuit Lane for $400,000

Ocean City Real Estate

2019 in Ocean City

44 single family homes were sold.

Lowest sale price: 10315 Golf Course Rd. for $89,200

Highest sale price: 17 Seaside Mews for $2,295,000

241 condos were sold.

Lowest sale price: Ocean Wave 226 for $80,000

Highest sale price: The Meridian 102 for $895,000

2018 in Ocean City



45 single family homes were sold.

Lowest sale price: 9101 Coastal Hwy for $130,000

Highest sale price: 12972 Inlet Isle Lane $1,725,000

337 condos were sold.

Lowest sale price: Parrot Bay 5 for $75,000

Highest sale price: Gateway Grand 1706 for $1,425,000

What’s currently available

Worcester County

There are currently 442 single family homes available in Worcester County.

Lowest price: 506 Laurel St. in Pocomoke for $28,900 (on the market for 666 days)

Highest price: 12933 Old Bridge Rd. in Ocean City for $3,599,000 (on the market for 187 days)

There are 501 condos on the market in Worcester County.

Lowest price: Jockey Beach Club 325 in Ocean City for $99,900 (132 days on the market)

Highest price: Gateway Grande 306 in Ocean City for $1,275,000 (72 days on the market)

The steady market values hold true for the entire state as indicated by the Maryland Association of REALTORS.

Please feel free to reach out with any thoughts or questions you may have. Your local real estate professional will also be happy to assist you with further information regarding the real estate market in your specific neighborhood.