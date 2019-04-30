Health of the Worcester County Real Estate Market in 2019 – Ocean City Real Estate
The real estate market has shown to be healthy and steady in the first five months of this year.
The following statistics outline the property values to date in 2019 and compares these numbers to the first five months of 2018.
Homes sold in Worcester County
Jan 1, 2019 – April 30, 2019
235 single family homes were sold.
Lowest sale price: Church Street, Pocomoke City with a list price of $5,000 and a selling price of $3,000 after 51 days on the market.
Highest sale price: 17 Seaside Mews, Ocean City with a list price of $2,575,000 and a selling price of $2,295,000.00 after 83 days on the market.
Highest sale price in Worcester County (excluding Ocean City): 47 Boatswain, Ocean Pines with a list of $729,900 and a selling price of $700,000 after 32 days on the market.
We compare these sales to the same months (Jan 1 – April 30) in 2018 and find there were 207 single family homes sold in Worcester County.
Condos sold in Worcester County
170 condos were sold.
Lowest sale price: 226 Ocean Wave, Ocean City with a list of $85,000 and a selling price of $80,000 after 3 days on the market.
Highest sale price: 102 The Meridian, Ocean City with a list of $925,000 and a selling price of $895,000 after 31 days on the market.
Highest sale price in Worcester County (excluding Ocean City): 2209 Points Reach, Berlin with a list of $439,500 and a sale price of $415,000 after 339 days on the market.
Compared to 2018: 359 Condominiums traded hands.
Pocomoke Real Estate
2019 in Pocomoke
25 single family homes were sold.
Lowest sale price: 3 Church St. for $3,000.
Highest sale price: 427 Bank St. for $94,000
2018 in Pocomoke
13 single family homes were sold.
Lowest sale price: 700 Clarke Ave. for $10,500
Highest sale price: 834 White Oaks Lane for $219,000
Snow Hill Real Estate
2019 in Snow Hill
11 single family homes were sold.
Lowest sale price: 107 Belt St. for $40,000
Highest sale price: 4425 Nassawango Rd. for $329,900
2018 in Snow Hill
13 single family homes were sold.
Lowest sale price: 4247 Market St. for $27,000
Highest sale price: 3787 Village Trail for $365,000
Berlin Real Estate
2019 in Berlin
42 single family homes were sold.
Lowest sale price: 211 Maple Ave, Berlin for $20,000
Highest sale price: 8711 Cypress Court for $630,000
6 condos were sold.
Lowest sale price: 337 Schooner Lane, Berlin for $170,000
Highest sale price: 2209 Points Reach for $415,000
2018 in Berlin
42 single family homes were sold.
Lowest sale price: 88 Sprindrift Lane, Berlin for $130,000
Highest sale price: 11604 Gum Point Rd. for $785,000
17 condos were sold.
Lowest sale price: 12545 River Run Lane 74 for $172,000
Highest sale price: 11200 Seabiscuit Lane for $400,000
Ocean City Real Estate
2019 in Ocean City
44 single family homes were sold.
Lowest sale price: 10315 Golf Course Rd. for $89,200
Highest sale price: 17 Seaside Mews for $2,295,000
241 condos were sold.
Lowest sale price: Ocean Wave 226 for $80,000
Highest sale price: The Meridian 102 for $895,000
2018 in Ocean City
45 single family homes were sold.
Lowest sale price: 9101 Coastal Hwy for $130,000
Highest sale price: 12972 Inlet Isle Lane $1,725,000
337 condos were sold.
Lowest sale price: Parrot Bay 5 for $75,000
Highest sale price: Gateway Grand 1706 for $1,425,000
What’s currently available
Worcester County
There are currently 442 single family homes available in Worcester County.
Lowest price: 506 Laurel St. in Pocomoke for $28,900 (on the market for 666 days)
Highest price: 12933 Old Bridge Rd. in Ocean City for $3,599,000 (on the market for 187 days)
There are 501 condos on the market in Worcester County.
Lowest price: Jockey Beach Club 325 in Ocean City for $99,900 (132 days on the market)
Highest price: Gateway Grande 306 in Ocean City for $1,275,000 (72 days on the market)
The steady market values hold true for the entire state as indicated by the Maryland Association of REALTORS.
Please feel free to reach out with any thoughts or questions you may have. Your local real estate professional will also be happy to assist you with further information regarding the real estate market in your specific neighborhood.