This Week in Ocean City: Springfest 2019

This week marks the transition from April to May, so as promised, we’re officially back for the season with This Week in Ocean City. This week is perfect for easing into the season, because Springfest starts on Thursday!

Springfest is Ocean City’s annual early May celebration that celebrates the warm weather and welcomes visitors to Ocean City, who are increasingly arriving in droves this time of year for their spring breaks and summer vacations. The springtime festival takes place at the south end of the Boardwalk and the Inlet Lot, and includes local food and drinks, handmade arts, crafts and artisanal products and family-friendly activities of all kinds. There’s also a big emphasis on the live music component, and 2019’s lineup includes Almost Queen, The Ultimate Queen Experience performing on Thursday, LeeAnn Rimes on Friday, and Night Ranger with special guest The Reagan Years on Saturday.



It’s still a little breezy down by the ocean, but Ocean City is warming up, and Springfest is the ideal way to celebrate spring.

Last Week’s News

Spring Restaurant Week kicked off in Ocean City last week for its lucky 13th year. From now until May 11, restaurants all over town are offering prix fixe menus and specials to showcase their most delicious and innovative dishes and to kick off dining season a little early. All kinds of restaurants participate, from casual to the finest of fine dining, and the wide variety of price options guarantee that there’s a little something for everyone. Whatever your taste or your budget, it’s the perfect time to try something new!

Spring Restaurant Week starts on Sunday – Here’s a look at this season’s specials Ocean City’s lucky 13th Spring Restaurant Week kicks off on Sunday, April 28, featuring daily specials and prix fixe menu options at restaurants throughout the resort until May 11. Participating restaurants, ranging from casual to fine dining outlets, offer specials and a $10, $20, $30 or $40 fixed-price menu.

Casita Linda opened its doors for the first time ever. Located in downtown Ocean City in the Monte Carlo Hotel, the Mexican Bakery & Cafe serves traditional Mexican baked goods, breakfast foods, coffee and espresso.

Inside Casita Linda, Ocean City’s New Mexican Bakery and Café Casita Linda, a bakery and café serving traditional Mexican baked goods, breakfast foods, coffee and espresso, opened to a steady stream of customers on Thursday, April 25. Located on N. Baltimore Avenue in the Monte Carlo Hotel, the new café is now open daily from 6 a.m.

The Best of Ocean City 2019 voting is still underway! You have until Memorial Day to honor the restaurants and other businesses you love the most in OC, across categories including dining, bars, activities and the boardwalk. Vote now. We’ll announce the results right after we tally them after Memorial Day Weekend.

The Best of Ocean City® 2019 Voting Best Of Navigation Cast Your Votes for The Best of Ocean City® 2019! Last year’s polls saw nearly 60,000 votes cast, and this year is expected to yield an even bigger turnout! Voting for the Best of Ocean City runs from Memorial Day to Memorial Day each year.

This Week in OC

Spring Restaurant Week (April 28 – May 11): Come to Ocean City for Restaurant Week and have the opportunity to try new restaurants from fixed price menu options. They may offer a $10, $20, $30, or $40 fixed menu. Dining options range from the clean and simple to fine dining.

Springfest (May 2 – 5): Start the summer off with our free four-day festival in Ocean City. Enjoy delicious food, live music and tons of crafts and gifts. Springfest celebrates spring and the soon-to-be summer season. Four huge big-top tents take over the Inlet Lot at the south end of Ocean City’s famous Boardwalk, and are filled with arts and crafts, food and entertainment.

First Friday Opening Reception at the Art League of Ocean City (May 3): First Friday Opening Receptions are held the first Friday of each month at the Ocean City Center for the Arts on 94th Street. Meet the artists, enjoy hors d’oeuvres and refreshments, and see the new exhibits featuring a variety of local artists. From 5pm to 7pm and open to the public. Free Admission.

Jazz and Blues Bash in Berlin (May 4): Spend your Saturday wandering around the quaint stores in Berlin while listening to the Jazz and Blues sounds drifting through the streets. There will be food vendors and a beer garden and, complementing all the unique stores in town, there will be craft vendors lining the streets.