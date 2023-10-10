Have a Howling Good Halloween in Ocean City Md!

We’re almost halfway through October already, and that means just one thing – 8 months till summer? No! It’s Halloween soon! Most visitors to Ocean City arrive in the summer months, but there is something special about the month of October in Ocean City Md. It could be the crisp clear air, the deep blue skies or the gentle scattering of people on the Boardwalk, very different from the crowds found during the summer months. October is also a month full of events for the young and the young at heart. Here are just a few of them to choose from.

Berlin Oktoberfest takes place October 14th in Berlin Md. There will be authentic Oktoberfest music featuring The Edelweiss Band plus local favorites The Dunehounds perform too. Don’t miss the Scales n Tales Animal Show and the Fall Sidewalk Sale!

Ready to get scared? Join the Ocean City Art League for a special showcase of short horror films from the Ocean City Film Festival vaults. Wear your spookiest costume and enter our costume contest! Three winners will win Film Fest swag. Come at 6 pm and enjoy an hour of mingling and refreshments in the Arts Center. Films begin at 7 pm on the tennis courts next door (weather permitting). Stay after the films for a Q&A with the filmmakers in attendance. $5 suggested donation at the door. Bring your own chairs.

The Beach Maze will be found on the beach near North Division Street. Children of all ages will enjoy a FREE wander around the sands of the giant maze. Look out for the witches, pirates, scarecrows, ghouls, and zombies which will add to the excitement. The Maze will be open 10am–5.30pm, Thursday – Sunday, October 19-22nd, weather permitting.

Saturday Evening Beach Bonfire & Fireworks will take place as the sun sets on October 21st from 5-7pm. Fireworks start at 7pm. Gather on the beach for a cozy bonfire, followed by dazzling fireworks, creating a magical family-friendly evening.

The Howl-O-Ween Pet Parade shows off your pets at their best, dressed for the nines, or at least for Halloween. There will be prizes and surprises and this event is free to participate in, if you donate pet food or other pet-friendly items to the Humane Society. It takes place at North Division Street and the Boardwalk. And it’s FREE to watch! 1pm – 2:30pm, Saturday October 21st. *Rain Date: Sunday, October 22 at 11:30pm

Great Pumpkin Race is Sunday October 22nd at 1pm. You can either watch or participate in this fun race as racers of all ages create their very own pumpkin racecars to bump their way to the finish line. It takes place at North Division Street, near the Boardwalk.

The Drive in Disguise and Halloween Parade takes place on 27th Street on the Beach. Four Wheel Drives dressed for a scare will drive south down the beach from 30th Street to the Amusement Pier. October 22nd from 3pm.

Sunfest is October 19-22 this year, and will include free live entertainment on two stages, over 30 food vendors, and a huge selection of arts and craft vendors. This is four days filled with something for all the family, including over 250 vendors, live music, artistic demonstrations, gourmet food and beverages, and kids activities. Make sure you grab a beer at this years craft beer garden!

The last Saturday in October sees the annual Shore Craft Beer Festival, to be held at Sunset Park from 12:30pm – 4:30pm. Join us this October 28th in Ocean City’s scenic Sunset Park to celebrate OCtoberfest with great local craft beer. Remember, dogs, kids and non-drinkers are welcome too! Our OCtoberfest Craft Beer Festival has live music from The Dunehounds, vendors, food trucks and over 30 different local craft beers by local and regional brewers. Tickets are available for this wonderful event on October 28th at shorecraftbeerfest.com.

Seacrets Annual Halloween Party and Costume Contest is October 28th from 4pm – 2am. This Halloween party is not one for the weak. Show off your best costume and you could win a trip for 2 to JAMAICA! Plus CASH prizes for 2nd and 3rd place winners.

The Fenwick Inn has a Halloween Costume Contest on October 28th from 5pm-11pm at their roof top restaurant. Vista Rooftop will be offering food and drink specials and is giving out some great prizes including their first place prize which is a 2 night stay at the Fenwick Inn, $250 to Vista Rooftop and $250 cash!

Harpoon Hannas Halloween Party takes place October 28th Fromm 5-8pm, and will benefit Relay for Life. There will be food and drink specials, raffles, dancing, silent auction and a costume contest! Please bring $10 donation.

So you see, there is plenty for everyone during the second half of this beautiful month of October. Not the heat and crowds of summer, nor the cold temperatures of winter, just a perfect complement of good weather and plenty of events to keep everyone entertained. To fond out about all the events during the month of October, go to https://www.oceancity.com/events/