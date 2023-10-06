What’s New for Sunfest 2023 Unveiled

If you loved Sunfest 2022, you will like 2023’s event even better. Here’s what’s new for Sunfest 2023…

As the summer sun sets on Ocean City, Maryland, there’s no need to bid farewell to the fun and festivities. Sunfest 2024 is on the horizon, promising four days of free music, incredible crafts, diverse food options, local craft beer, and lots of family entertainment. Get ready for a spectacular celebration that spills onto the inlet parking lot with exciting new additions for everyone to enjoy.

Four Days of Free Music

The sound of music is the heartbeat of Sunfest, and this year, it’s not only free, but also bigger and better than ever. Two outdoor professional stages will be alive with the sounds of talented musicians, offering a diverse range of genres that will make your heart sing. From rock to pop, country to blues, there’s something for every music lover to groove to. Get the music line-up here.

Crafts and Culinary Delights

Craft enthusiasts will find themselves in paradise at Sunfest 2024. Explore a treasure trove of fall crafts, from handmade jewelry to unique home decor, and discover the perfect item to take home as a souvenir. And when your stomach starts to growl, indulge in fantastic food.

Local Craft Beer

The Shore Craft Beer Garden was new last year, but it’s bigger and better for 2024. EVOlution Craft Brewing (EVO) and Big Truck Farm Brewery have joined Burley Oak to offer a wide variety of sessionable local craft beers. The location of the beer garden is new too. Moved between the 2 stages, now you can enjoy your cold craft beer while listening to the live music on either stage. You’ll feel good about drinking, too, because every beer purchased helps the Ocean City Development Corporation’s work in downtown Ocean City. You know this group as OCDC and have seen them sponsor the Thursday night concerts in Sunset Park, house members of the beach patrol, help the Town build the beach patrol headquarters, advocate for Boardwalk businesses, get grant money to help homeowners and businesses in downtown Ocean City improve their buildings and more.

Pet-Friendly Fun

Sunfest now welcomes furry friends with open arms. Bring your pets and watch as Dock Dogs return with a National Point Competition event. Marvel at their incredible skills as they compete, and if your pet has a hidden talent, join in on the casual pet competitions. For those looking for a challenge, try the novice agility and weave pole course right on the sandy shores.

Bicycle Thrills

Bicycle enthusiasts, Saturday is your day to shine! Participate in the Sunray Bicycle Sprint Race and push your limits as you dash 200 meters for a chance to win fantastic prizes. If you’re more into admiring than racing, check out the Show-n-Shine & Swap Meet to see rare bikes and shop for unique items. And don’t forget to catch the BMX Freestyle Exhibition and Workshop where you can watch pros in action and even learn some tricks under their guidance.

Halloween Spirit

Get ready for Halloween with Sunfest’s thrilling Howl-O-Ween Pet Parade, OC Jeep Club Drive in Disguise and Trunk-or-Treat, Beach Halloween Maze, and the Great Pumpkin Race. Watch racers go downhill in heavily-modified and creatively decorated pumpkins – a tradition taken very seriously by our racer families.

Family Fun on the Sand

For families, Sunfest offers Saturday evening bonfires, mesmerizing fireworks, hayrides, bounce houses, and a chance to explore the exciting world of Beach Tennis with a “TRY-IT” workshop. This sport, popular on the west coast and around the world, awaits you with all the equipment provided – just bring your enthusiasm.

Sunfest 2024 promises to be an unforgettable event filled with new experiences, making it the perfect way to close out the summer season. So mark your calendar, gather your loved ones (including your furry friends), and get ready for an Ocean City adventure like no other. Sun, fun, and excitement await at Sunfest 2024!