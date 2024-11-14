Guide to Thanksgiving in Ocean City 2024

Thanksgiving in Ocean City:

Thanksgiving will be here before we know it, so now’s the time to make our holiday plans. You may be having Thanksgiving at your home, but this could be the year you decide to get away from it all and head to Ocean City. We have condos and hotels where you can cook your own meal or order take-out and bring it back to your suite, or you may decide to treat yourself and sit down to a beautiful meal prepared by someone else!

(This article will be updated as more restaurant specials become available)

8 Restaurants Serving Thanksgiving Dinner

These restaurants are open on Thanksgiving in Ocean City and will feature special Thanksgiving buffets and dinners for the holiday, and some additional restaurants may be open with their regular menus. Just be sure to call ahead to make sure of restaurant hours, and if you are thinking about doing dinner at any of these locations below, reservations are always a good idea.

Have Thanksgiving Dinner at Marlin Moon at the Double Tree Hotel. See the full menu here.

32 Palm Restaurant

Thanksgiving Dinner at 32 Palm inside the Hilton Oceanfront Suites on 32nd Street. See the menu here and get your reservations in today! Please note that a deposit will be required for parties of 5 or more.

Thanksgiving Day Bottomless or A La Carte Dining experience with Spain Wine Bar. Full menu here.

Let the Residence Inn by Marriott Ocean City do the cooking this year so you have more quality time with your loved ones. Enjoy their Maryland Style Thanksgiving this year! Call the hotel on 410-723-2222 to make your reservation.

Carousel Resort Hotel

Reserve your seats on OpenTable Visit Reef 118 this November for their iconic Thanksgiving Feast! Seatings are available within 2 hour time windows to maintain a fresh and delicious buffet. Choose a start time of 11am, 1pm, 3pm or 5pm for you and you family.Reserve your seats on OpenTable here , or by calling the front desk at 410-524-1000 The buffet is $44.95 per adult or $20.95 per child (5-12 years old). FREE for kids under 5

Break free from the stress, and celebrate Thanksgiving with the Coral Reef Restaurant at the Holiday Inn & Suites on 17th Street. Call 410-289-2612 for reservations today

Relax and let the Captains Table do the cooking this year. Call 410.289.7192 to make your reservation for this unique Thanksgiving buffet, featuring cider brined turkey breast, honey glazed ham, lobster crumb baked haddock, cornbread stuffing, and more. See the full menu here

Harpoon Hannas Harpoon Hanna in Fenwick Island invite you to join them for Thanksgiving dinner, and remind you to make your Thanksgiving Day Dinner Reservations soon. Give them a call at (302)539-3095. Stay in Ocean City for Thanksgiving There are many hotels in Ocean City offering you a beautiful stay over the Holiday. The Cambria Hotel have a package which includes breakfast and tickets to Winterfest of Lights. Stay with them then choose your own restaurant fo Thanksgiving Dinner. Mae your reservation here 4 More Things to Do in Ocean CityThanksgiving Week

Winterfest of Lights 2024 starts November 21st and is open from 5.30pm – 9.30pm Wednesday through Sunday until December 31st. (closed Mondays and Tuesdays). This walking event will take you through thousands of sparkling holiday lights and many animated light displays located along a paved path in Northside Park. Watch for photo opportunities– including several interactive displays. Santa will also be there! November 21st is FREE for all!

Over 120 Vendors will be hosted at the Roland E. Powell Convention Center. There’s free parking, a food court, non-shoppers lounge, and door prizes. Shop for unique merchandise as well as handmade products, nautical, candles, photography, florals, jewelry, and ceramics. Great gifts ideas for the Holidays. Children’s activities & face painting. $3 for the whole weekend, 13 & under are free! Open Friday & Saturday: 10am – 5pm, and Sunday: 10am – 3pm, November 29 – December 1st.

Ice Ice Berlin is back for 2024 on November 29th. Celebrate the beginning of the holiday season in beautiful Berlin! A variety of holiday themed artfully carved ice sculptures will decorate the town and the REAL 25ft tree will be lit at 6pm in front of the Historic Atlantic Hotel. Shops open late, Kringle Kottage and Santa on the lawn of the Taylor House Museum and there will be a few surprises! Ice sculptures sponsored by the Berlin businesses!

Other ideas….

Enjoy a peaceful, quiet beach… Head to Berlin, a town that embodies festive charm and coziness during every season but especially during the holidays… Run, jog, slowly stroll or walk your pets on the Boardwalk… Find an off season special at your favorite restaurant… Get up early and watch a sunrise. We are almost going to insist you do this. You can always climb back into bed after the sun comes up! Whatever you do, unwind, relax, refresh. It’s easy to do this at the beach in Ocean City during the off season!