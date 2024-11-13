4 Live Music Performances in Ocean City This Week

On Saturday, November 16th, Seacrets will feature STEALING SAVANAH, a 5-piece powerhouse band from southern New Jersey, performing from 10 p.m. to 1:50 a.m. Known for their versatility, vocal harmony, and musicianship, STEALING SAVANAH promises an unforgettable concert experience. You can click here to see Stealing Savannah and other events at Seacrets.

