4 Live Music Performances in Ocean City This Week

0
3

Ocean City, MD – November 13, 2024 – As the weather cools down, Ocean City’s live music scene is heating up with a 4 live music performances mid-month. Whether you’re a fan of reggae, rock, or dueling pianos, there’s something for everyone.

4
Beach Barrels – The Samples: Reggae-Rock

sean kelly and the samples playing at beach barrels in ocean city md

On Saturday, November 16th, Beach Barrels nightclub will host a concert by Colorado reggae-rock band The Samples. This intimate performance will be a stark contrast to their massive show at the Oceans Calling festival in September, where they played to an estimated 55,000 people. Tickets are $35, and seating is limited and first come, first served. Doors open at 7 p.m., with the music starting at 8 p.m.

3
Crawl Street Tavern – LNJ Sessions – Reggae Rock

lnj sessions to play at Crawl Street Tavern

For those seeking free entertainment, Crawl Street Tavern offers a full schedule of year-round concerts. On Friday, November 15th, New Jersey-based reggae-rock group LNJ Sessions will perform at 8 p.m. The following night, local rock act The Rogue Citizens will take the stage at 8 p.m.

2
Area 51 at Seacrets – Piano

dueling pianos is playing at area 51 at Seacrets

Every Friday in November, Area 51 at Seacrets presents a night of Dueling Pianos with The Philly Keys. Doors open at 5 p.m., and due to limited capacity, table reservations for four guests are available for $40. First come, first serve bar seating will also be available. Craft cocktails and lite fare will be available for purchase. The event is held on the third floor of the Atlantic Beverage Center in the Area 51 event space.

1
Seacrets – Stealing Savannah – Versatile Powerhouse Band

stealing savannah is playing on November 16 at seacrets

On Saturday, November 16th, Seacrets will feature STEALING SAVANAH, a 5-piece powerhouse band from southern New Jersey, performing from 10 p.m. to 1:50 a.m. Known for their versatility, vocal harmony, and musicianship, STEALING SAVANAH promises an unforgettable concert experience.  You can click here to see Stealing Savannah and other events at Seacrets.

Other Venues

In addition to these highlighted venues, many other bars and clubs in Ocean City offer live music throughout the week. Check back for more performances.

Whether you’re a local or a visitor, be sure to check out the vibrant live music scene in Ocean City this November. With a variety of genres and venues to choose from, you’re sure to find something to your liking.

