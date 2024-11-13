4 Live Music Performances in Ocean City This Week

Ocean City, MD – November 13, 2024 – As the weather cools down, Ocean City’s live music scene is heating up with a 4 live music performances mid-month. Whether you’re a fan of reggae, rock, or dueling pianos, there’s something for everyone.
4Beach Barrels – The Samples: Reggae-Rock
On Saturday, November 16th, Beach Barrels nightclub will host a concert by Colorado reggae-rock band The Samples. This intimate performance will be a stark contrast to their massive show at the Oceans Calling festival in September, where they played to an estimated 55,000 people. Tickets are $35, and seating is limited and first come, first served. Doors open at 7 p.m., with the music starting at 8 p.m.
3Crawl Street Tavern – LNJ Sessions – Reggae Rock
For those seeking free entertainment, Crawl Street Tavern offers a full schedule of year-round concerts. On Friday, November 15th, New Jersey-based reggae-rock group LNJ Sessions will perform at 8 p.m. The following night, local rock act The Rogue Citizens will take the stage at 8 p.m.
2Area 51 at Seacrets – Piano
Every Friday in November, Area 51 at Seacrets presents a night of Dueling Pianos with The Philly Keys. Doors open at 5 p.m., and due to limited capacity, table reservations for four guests are available for $40. First come, first serve bar seating will also be available. Craft cocktails and lite fare will be available for purchase. The event is held on the third floor of the Atlantic Beverage Center in the Area 51 event space.
1Seacrets – Stealing Savannah – Versatile Powerhouse Band
On Saturday, November 16th, Seacrets will feature STEALING SAVANAH, a 5-piece powerhouse band from southern New Jersey, performing from 10 p.m. to 1:50 a.m. Known for their versatility, vocal harmony, and musicianship, STEALING SAVANAH promises an unforgettable concert experience. You can click here to see Stealing Savannah and other events at Seacrets.
Other Venues
In addition to these highlighted venues, many other bars and clubs in Ocean City offer live music throughout the week. Check back for more performances.
Whether you’re a local or a visitor, be sure to check out the vibrant live music scene in Ocean City this November. With a variety of genres and venues to choose from, you’re sure to find something to your liking.