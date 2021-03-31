Guide to Easter 2021 in Ocean City, Maryland

0 Shares Email

Easter 2021 is almost here, and Ocean City is the place to celebrate! From hotel deals, restaurant specials, and family fun across the town, OceanCity.com has you covered.

While this is the second year people will celebrate Holy Week amidst Covid-19, the world is now nearing the end of the pandemic, which seemed never-ending this time last spring. Like the rest of the country, Ocean City businesses have weathered challenges of their own and are excited to welcome back visitors this spring and summer.

Typically, Memorial Day is considered the start of the boom in the tourism industry. However, this year, the Town of Ocean City is heavily promoting the Easter holiday as yet another opportunity to host visitors and provide much-needed relaxation.

Town of Ocean City Events

From now through April 3, families can participate in the Easter Bunny Scavenger Hunt. The Easter Bunny has selected 13 locations all across town, where different letters forming a codeword are hidden. When unscrambled, the word symbolizes a secret code that will lead to a special prize. Download the document below and find the secret letter at each location. Then, on April 3 between 2:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m., visit the drive-thru Easter Bunny Station at Northside Park. The first 30 families with the correct code will earn a prize.

Download: Ocean City Easter Bunny Trail Scavenger Hunt Sheet

The town-sponsored Easter egg hunt is so popular that it is already full! The event will take place at 1:00 p.m. on April 3 at the Northside Park Ballfields and is designed for children ages 2-10 and their families. Tickets cost $5 for tourists and $3 for Ocean City residents. For last-minute questions, reach out to Anna Peterson at Apeterson@oceancitymd.gov. Masks are required for everyone 6 years or older.

“The Easter Egg Hunt is so popular that it is already full of registered participants ready to show their egg-citement for the upcoming holiday,” said Acting Tourism Director and Communications Manager Jessica Waters.

Trimper’s

Trimper’s opening day for the season is April 2! From April 2 through 5, people can ride all rides for just $20. On April 3 and 4 at noon, children 8 and under can participate in egg hunts and meet the Easter Bunny himself. The egg hunt is free, and the winner will have the chance to turn on all the rides for the summer season.

Sunrise Service

The Ocean City Baptist Church will host a sunrise service from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 a.m. on Easter Sunday. Located on North Division Street along the Boardwalk, the service is open to the public. For details, visit ocbaptist.org.

Hotels

Visitors to the Grand Hotel and Spa can enjoy spring into savings deals, which include up to 25% off on weekdays and 15% off on weekends.

This week, the Princess Bayside Hotel on 48th Street will begin offering low rates of just $89 for Friday and Saturday nights.

Also, check out the Clarion Fontainebleau Hotel, and start spring with 20% off. The hotel restaurants will reopen on April 1.

Restaurants

The Grand Terrace Restaurant located on the sixth floor of the Grand Hotel and Spa is hosting an Easter Brunch Buffet on April 3 and 4 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Longboard Café’s Easter offerings include a ½ Rack of Lamb with Dijon glaze and herbed cashew crumbles, and Surf and Turf, a center-cut Tenderloin with red wine demi-glaze and ½ lobster tail with Imperial sauces. Reservations are encouraged.

Other restaurants with special Easter offers include Marlin Moon, Harpoon Hanna’s, Sello’s Italian Oven & Bar, and Shenanigans.

Berlin

Visitors can also venture over a few miles to Berlin for additional fun at the Berlin Spring Celebration of Hope on April 3 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Each business will have colorful plastic eggs outside with treats. People can also participate in the selfie bonnet contest, receive special treats from Dolle’s, and shop and dine in local businesses.

Eastern Shore Keg Hunt

Organizers are gearing up for a brand new event highlighting much of the Eastern Shore, set for April 10. Designed for those 21 years and over, the Eastern Shore Keg Hunt sends participants from Cambridge to Ocean City.

Teams of up to four people will receive clues for the locations of decorated kegs. Then, participants will return the kegs to win prizes, which range from gift cards to apparel. The registration fee is $100 per team, regardless of the number of team members.

Check-in begins at 11:00 a.m., and the competition will start at noon. Event organizers encourage people to travel safely and bring along a designated driver!

The inaugural event is promoted by Pineapple Man Productions. “We are excited to show off the various parts of the Eastern Shore and celebrate Easter,” said Jamie Lowe, who co-founded the event. “Everything is fairly centralized this year, but we are looking to expand into Delaware next year. The unofficial start of summer gets earlier each year, and it’s great to give locals another event before the huge seasonal rush begins.”