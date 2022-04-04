Hop On Over and Join the Eastern Shore Easter Keg Hunt

By Logan Dubel

Are you ready for adventure on the shore? Although many people do not make their way down the ocean until the end of May, an exciting local event is hoping to attract visitors looking for Easter excitement with the backdrop of the shore’s magnificent scenery. The Eastern Shore Easter Keg Hunt, returning for its second year on April 9, promises to excite residents and tourists alike, with opportunities for adult fun, exploration of the shore, and a new way to celebrate the Easter season.

Designed as a 21 and up scavenger hunt, organizers hide decorated empty kegs across the local region, from Cambridge, Maryland to Laurel, Delaware, and back to Ocean City. Teams of four receive clues at the start of the contest and then find additional hints on their scavenger path. Each team that finds a keg and returns it will receive a prize sponsored by an Eastern Shore business. Prizes typically include gift cards, amusement park tickets, and gear from local bars and restaurants, including Ocean Downs Casino and Pit & Pub.

All registration for the event must be completed online prior to April 9. The registration fee of $125 includes four event t-shirts as well as four drink vouchers for use at the scavenger hunt after party, held at Hoppers Tap House in Salisbury. The after party will feature live music, food, and additional prizes.

Team check-in begins at Hoppers starting at 11:30 a.m., followed by a welcome ceremony at noon. Come decked out in costumes and all your Easter gear! Then, participants begin their trek along the shore to find a keg and return it for a prize. In the end, no team will leave empty handed. Teams use their own vehicles for the event and are encouraged to select a designated driver.

“Growing up across the bridge in Montgomery County, Maryland, I remember hearing all about a similar keg hunt in my area, but it was much less structured,” said Jamie Lowe, a founder of the event. “My sister would tell me stories about how she and her friends had an amazing time together in a keg hunt, and I wanted to recreate that excitement here.”

Following a successful inaugural contest last year with 100 participants, organizers at the event’s sponsor, Pineapple Man Productions, hope to welcome even more visitors to the hunt in 2022. For Lowe and his co-organizer, talented local artist Megan Burak, the hunt is not just about this singular event, but rather showcasing the excitement the shore offers even in the offseason.

“When I moved here a decade ago to attend Salisbury University, I discovered so many cool towns and places. I found that when people would visit me, they weren’t aware of all these great sights,” Lowe added. “I have a burning desire to grow the Eastern Shore and show people that this is not just a place to visit the beach. If we want people to come here, we need to find things for them to do outdoors, and this event is only the beginning of what Megan and I are planning to do. We want people to explore the shore and its endless possibilities.”

Visit easternshorekeghunt.com for more information!