Guide to Easter 2022 in Ocean City, Maryland

Easter 2022 is almost here, and Ocean City is the place to celebrate! There are things to do for all ages. Take a look!

Town of Ocean City Events

Easter Art & Craft Show & Kids Fun Fair will be held at the Convention Center Saturday and Sunday from 10am – 5pm. The Easter Art & Craft Show will feature artists and crafters displaying unique and creative handcrafted items including photography, jewelry, lawn and garden decor, wearable art, & more! The Easter Kids Fun Fair: Continuous activities, games, contests, and entertainment including Beanny the Easter Bunny, Easter Egg Hunts, magic & juggling shows, & more. More information can be found here.

Easter Bunny Funshop

Celebrate the season by enjoying this fun hunt for eggs with treats. Advanced registration is encouraged as only a limited number of participants are allowed. This event does typically sell out. this event is at Northside Park for children ages 2 – 10 and their families. Find out more here.

Trimper’s Rides Grand Opening

Trimper’s opening day for the season is Saturday April 16! Trimper Rides of Ocean City will have its 2022 Grand Re-Opening celebration on April 16 at 12:00 noon. The Easter Bunny himself will host their annual egg hunt at 12:00 noon in the Carousel Building. The Art League of Ocean City will offer art projects from the from 12-4pm for children, and Radio Ocean City will broadcasting live in the park from 9:00-1:00pm. Bring the whole family for a day of fun, food, games and rides!

Enjoy the panoramic views from 149ft in air inside one of the 36 enclosed gondolas that spin for 10 minutes, boasting a mesmerizing 10 mile gaze!

Easter Sunrise Service

The Ocean City Christian Ministers will host a sunrise service from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 a.m. on Easter Sunday. Located on North Division Street along the Boardwalk, the service is open to the public.

Jolly Roger at the Pier

Jolly Roger Amusement Parks at The Pier will have rides & games open at the Pier over Easter. They will be open Friday and Saturday from 12pm, and Sunday from 11am – 6pm. Speedworld and Treasure Mini golf on 30th Street will also be open Friday and Saturday from 11am – 7pm, and Easter Sunday from 11am – 6pm.

Spring Celebration in Berlin

Berlin Md will host its Spring Celebration on Saturday April 16th from 10am – 5pm. Spend the day enjoying this great little town just a few miles west of Ocean City.

Eastern Shore Keg Hunt

Organizers are gearing up for this event highlighting much of the Eastern Shore, set for April 9th. Designed as a 21 and up scavenger hunt, organizers hide decorated empty kegs across the local region, from Cambridge, Maryland to Laurel, Delaware, and back to Ocean City. Find out more about this event here.

Horizons Oceanfront Restaurant Buffer

Horizons Oceanfront Restaurant at the Ocean City Fontainebleau Resort have an Easter Breakfast Buffet from 7am – 1pm, and a Holiday Buffet from 1pm – 8pm on Easter Sunday. The Easter Bunny will also be there from 7am – 3pm on Sunday. Ronan Trio will be playing on the conference terrace landing under the fish from 10am – 1pm.