Trimper Rides of Ocean City Grand Reopening

The oldest continuously family-owned and operated amusement park in the world, Trimper Rides of Ocean City, announces its 2022 Grand Re-Opening celebration on April 16, 2022 at 12:00 noon.

The Easter Bunny himself will host our annual egg hunt at 12:00 noon in the Carousel Building following the Grand Opening for those individuals that purchase a $20 discounted ride-all-rides day wristband (with the exception of the little ones under two who can participate for free). The ticket box will open at 11:00 for presale of wristbands. The event will be divided into three age groups and will include prizes, mega passes and one season pass for the lucky finder of the golden egg.

In partnership with the Art League of Ocean City, Trimper’s will stimulate your child’s inner Picasso with hands-on art projects from 12-4pm. Arts and crafts leaders will be on hand to help with projects, but as always, children are encouraged to express their individuality. Be ready to celebrate Spring and show off your artistic vision!

Scott Savage, President of Trimper’s Rides, says, “We are thrilled to bring this family event back to Ocean City and we couldn’t be more excited to kick off our 2022 season!”

Radio Ocean City will be broadcasting live in the park from 9:00-1:00, so invite the whole family for a day of fun, food, games and rides.

Park events are weather-dependent and wristbands can be purchased at the park or online. Stay updated on all future updates and other upcoming events by visiting https://www.trimperrides.com/ events and following us on Facebook and Instagram.

Visit Trimper Rides of Ocean City and create lasting memories that can be shared with family and friends season after season.

Trimper Rides, creating memories one ride at a time.

About Trimper Rides of Ocean City

Trimper Rides of Ocean City is a Maryland amusement park enjoyed by generations over the past 129 years. Trimper’s is affiliated with Windsor Resorts Inc. which also operates Marty’s Playland and the upcoming Inlet Village, employing 200 workers each year. The new Board of Directors includes Wendy Delamater, Wendy Dibuo, Bill Hopkins, Laura Minker, Scott Savage and Chelsea Trimper.