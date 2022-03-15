67.6 F
Ocean City
Find a Hotel
Boardwalk InfoDowntownFamilyOcean City BoardwalkThings to Do in Ocean CityOcean City EventsPress Releases

Trimper Rides of Ocean City Grand Reopening

The oldest continuously family-owned and operated amusement park in the world, Trimper Rides of Ocean City, announces its 2022 Grand Re-Opening celebration on April 16, 2022 at 12:00 noon.

The Easter Bunny himself will host our annual egg hunt at 12:00 noon in the Carousel Building following the Grand Opening for those individuals that purchase a $20 discounted ride-all-rides day wristband (with the exception of the little ones under two who can participate for free). The ticket box will open at 11:00 for presale of wristbands. The event will be divided into three age groups and will include prizes, mega passes and one season pass for the lucky finder of the golden egg.

In partnership with the Art League of Ocean City, Trimper’s will stimulate your child’s inner Picasso with hands-on art projects from 12-4pm.  Arts and crafts leaders will be on hand to help with projects, but as always, children are encouraged to express their individuality. Be ready to celebrate Spring and show off your artistic vision!

Scott Savage, President of Trimper’s Rides, says, “We are thrilled to bring this family event back to Ocean City and we couldn’t be more excited to kick off our 2022 season!”

Radio Ocean City will be broadcasting live in the park from 9:00-1:00, so invite the whole family for a day of fun, food, games and rides.

Park events are weather-dependent and wristbands can be purchased at the park or online. Stay updated on all future updates and other upcoming events by visiting https://www.trimperrides.com/events and following us on Facebook and Instagram.

Visit Trimper Rides of Ocean City and create lasting memories that can be shared with family and friends season after season.

Trimper Rides, creating memories one ride at a time.

About Trimper Rides of Ocean City
Trimper Rides of Ocean City is a Maryland amusement park enjoyed by generations over the past 129 years.  Trimper’s is affiliated with Windsor Resorts Inc. which also operates Marty’s Playland and the upcoming Inlet Village, employing 200 workers each year. The new Board of Directors includes Wendy Delamater, Wendy Dibuo, Bill Hopkins, Laura Minker, Scott Savage and Chelsea Trimper.

Previous article11 Things You Can Still Do This Weekend Even Though The St Patrick’s Day Parade Is Cancelled!

Follow Oceancity.com

208,023FansLike
29,939FollowersFollow
1,909FollowersFollow
8,804FollowersFollow
329SubscribersSubscribe
Bayside Boat Rentals, Ocean City

More articles

Booking.com

Similar articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Yes, I would like to receive emails from OceanCity.com. Sign me up!

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: OceanCity.com, 4 Bay St., Suite D, Berlin, MD, 21811, http://www.oceancity.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Area Guides & Information

Hotels & Lodging

Things to Do

Eat & Drink

OceanCity.com

OceanCity.com, Ocean City, MD

ABOUT US

OceanCity.com is your source for vacation information and year round sights, sounds and news from Ocean City, Maryland. If you are a local business and want to be seen by millions, contact us about opportunities on OceanCity.com.

Follow OceanCity.com

208,023FansLike
29,939FollowersFollow
8,804FollowersFollow
329SubscribersSubscribe

© 2000 - 2021 · STATE VENTURES, LLC · PRIVACY · ANNAPOLIS, MD · COLLEGE PARK, MD · MARYLAND