Quiet Storm Rides the Wave to Best of Ocean City: Surf Shop

Ocean City’s coastal charm has always drawn sun-seekers, surfers, and shoppers alike—but when it comes to surf culture and beachwear, there’s one name that stands out year after year: Quiet Storm. Recently crowned “Best Surf Shop” in the Best of Ocean City Awards, Quiet Storm continues to set the standard in beachside style, function, and family-friendly retail. With deep roots in the OC community and a reputation built on quality, this local favorite has proven it’s more than just a surf shop—it’s a lifestyle hub for everyone who loves the coast.

A Legacy Built on Style & Surf

Quiet Storm opened its doors in Ocean City back in 1983, starting on 75th Street in front of what used to be BJays on the Water (now Saltwater 75). Since then, it has grown into a household name, beloved by both locals and tourists. Today, Quiet Storm boasts two prime locations in Ocean City: one at 1 North Division Street on the iconic boardwalk, and another at 12207 Coastal Highway in North Ocean City. A third location is set to open in August 2025 at 7509 Coastal Highway, adding even more surf-inspired shopping to the mix.

Hours & Accessibility

Quiet Storm is open daily, with extended summer hours to serve the flow of beachgoers:

Boardwalk Location (1 North Division St.): 9 AM – 11 PM

North OC Location (12207 Coastal Hwy): 9 AM – 10 PM

The North OC location also offers free parking, a rarity along the coast.

More Than a Surf Shop

What truly sets Quiet Storm apart is its wide and inclusive selection. It’s not just for surfers—you’ll find clothing and gear for men, women, kids, and even toddlers, with sizes ranging from toddler to 3XL. Whether you’re picking up a golf outfit, fishing gear, or just something comfortable and fashionable to wear on the boat, Quiet Storm delivers.

With popular brands like Billabong, Ripcurl, Vuori, Katin, Chubbies, Free People, Z Supply, Kendra Scott, and fishing lines such as Huk, Pure Lure, Salty Crew, and Dark Seas, there’s something for every kind of beachgoer. Footwear favorites like Reef, Olukai, Rainbow, Hey Dude, and Xtratuff round out the store’s unbeatable selection.

Why They’re #1

Quiet Storm’s secret sauce? A commitment to quality, affordability, and customer service. Their Quiet Storm-branded fleece and hoodies are their best-selling items, known for their soft feel, stylish design, and unbeatable price. Customers return each season to snag the latest styles, often adding a new piece to a growing collection.

“We’ve dedicated our brand to quality,” says the Quiet Storm team. “Even with rising costs everywhere, we’ve worked hard to keep our prices fair without sacrificing the product.”

A Local Icon

Winning “Best Surf Shop” isn’t just about inventory—it’s about the connection to the Ocean City community. Quiet Storm has become part of people’s beach traditions, with generations of families stopping in year after year.

“People remember coming here as kids, and now they bring their own kids,” says the team. “That’s what allowed us to win—we’re part of the Ocean City memory.”

Describe Quiet Storm In Five Words?

Beautiful. Fashionable. High-quality. Family-friendly.

Whether you’re a first-time visitor or a long-time local, Quiet Storm is the go-to destination for coastal style with soul. If you’re in Ocean City, stop by and see why Quiet Storm continues to ride high as the Best Surf Shop on the shore.