82.4 F
Ocean City
What are you looking for?
Book a Hotel

Quiet Storm Rides the Wave to Best of Ocean City: Surf Shop

BEST OF OCEAN CITYWhy We Are The Best of Ocean City®
By Katie Ruskey

Ocean City’s coastal charm has always drawn sun-seekers, surfers, and shoppers alike—but when it comes to surf culture and beachwear, there’s one name that stands out year after year: Quiet Storm. Recently crowned “Best Surf Shop” in the Best of Ocean City Awards, Quiet Storm continues to set the standard in beachside style, function, and family-friendly retail. With deep roots in the OC community and a reputation built on quality, this local favorite has proven it’s more than just a surf shop—it’s a lifestyle hub for everyone who loves the coast.

A Legacy Built on Style & Surf

Quiet Storm, Ocean City, Maryland, Boardwalk
A yearly tradition for many families include a trip to Quiet Storm.

Quiet Storm opened its doors in Ocean City back in 1983, starting on 75th Street in front of what used to be BJays on the Water (now Saltwater 75). Since then, it has grown into a household name, beloved by both locals and tourists. Today, Quiet Storm boasts two prime locations in Ocean City: one at 1 North Division Street on the iconic boardwalk, and another at 12207 Coastal Highway in North Ocean City. A third location is set to open in August 2025 at 7509 Coastal Highway, adding even more surf-inspired shopping to the mix.

Hours & Accessibility

Quiet Storm, Ocean City, Maryland, Boardwalk
Located at 1st street on the boardwalk, Quiet Storm has taken over the old Edwards building.

Quiet Storm is open daily, with extended summer hours to serve the flow of beachgoers:

  • Boardwalk Location (1 North Division St.): 9 AM – 11 PM
  • North OC Location (12207 Coastal Hwy): 9 AM – 10 PM

The North OC location also offers free parking, a rarity along the coast.

More Than a Surf Shop

Quiet Storm, Ocean City, Maryland, Boardwalk
Sizes range from Kids to 3x to accommodate everyone’s size and style.

What truly sets Quiet Storm apart is its wide and inclusive selection. It’s not just for surfers—you’ll find clothing and gear for men, women, kids, and even toddlers, with sizes ranging from toddler to 3XL. Whether you’re picking up a golf outfit, fishing gear, or just something comfortable and fashionable to wear on the boat, Quiet Storm delivers.

With popular brands like Billabong, Ripcurl, Vuori, Katin, Chubbies, Free People, Z Supply, Kendra Scott, and fishing lines such as Huk, Pure Lure, Salty Crew, and Dark Seas, there’s something for every kind of beachgoer. Footwear favorites like Reef, Olukai, Rainbow, Hey Dude, and Xtratuff round out the store’s unbeatable selection.

Why They’re #1

Quiet Storm, Ocean City, Maryland, Boardwalk
What’s your favorite Quiet Storm haul?

Quiet Storm’s secret sauce? A commitment to quality, affordability, and customer service. Their Quiet Storm-branded fleece and hoodies are their best-selling items, known for their soft feel, stylish design, and unbeatable price. Customers return each season to snag the latest styles, often adding a new piece to a growing collection.

“We’ve dedicated our brand to quality,” says the Quiet Storm team. “Even with rising costs everywhere, we’ve worked hard to keep our prices fair without sacrificing the product.”

A Local Icon

Winning “Best Surf Shop” isn’t just about inventory—it’s about the connection to the Ocean City community. Quiet Storm has become part of people’s beach traditions, with generations of families stopping in year after year.

“People remember coming here as kids, and now they bring their own kids,” says the team. “That’s what allowed us to win—we’re part of the Ocean City memory.”

Describe Quiet Storm In Five Words?

Quiet Storm, Ocean City, Maryland, Boardwalk
Quiet Storm’s t-shirt style is an Ocean City drawl.

Beautiful. Fashionable. High-quality. Family-friendly.

Whether you’re a first-time visitor or a long-time local, Quiet Storm is the go-to destination for coastal style with soul. If you’re in Ocean City, stop by and see why Quiet Storm continues to ride high as the Best Surf Shop on the shore.

Katie Ruskey
Katie Ruskeyhttp://kruskeyauthor.com
Katie Ruskey is a local author, splitting her time between Baltimore and Ocean City. Her debut fiction novel, Marlin Week, was released in August 2022 based on three captains that fish in the infamous White Marlin Open. Her first children's book, The A B Seas of Ocean City, Maryland takes young readers on a tour of OC. For more information on how to purchase her books, visit her website www.kruskeyauthor.com or follow her on IG/FB at Katherine Ruskey Author.
Previous article
Pit N Pub: Ocean City’s Smoky, Saucy, Can’t-Miss BBQ Joint
Next article
“Greene” with Envy! The Original Greene Turtle Wins Best of Ocean City: Sports Bar and Wings

Follow Oceancity.com

222,314FansLike
30,587FollowersFollow
1,910FollowersFollow
8,752FollowersFollow
1,120SubscribersSubscribe

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

OceanCity.com Logo white

About Us

OceanCity.com is your source for vacation information and year round sights, sounds and news from Ocean City, Maryland. If you are a local business and want to be seen by millions, contact us about opportunities on OceanCity.com.

Follow OceanCity.com

222,314FansLike
30,587FollowersFollow
8,752FollowersFollow
1,120SubscribersSubscribe
✅ Custom HTML test loaded!

© 2000 - 2024 · STATE VENTURES, LLC · PRIVACY · ANNAPOLIS, MD · COLLEGE PARK, MD · MARYLAND