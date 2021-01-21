The off-season in Ocean City can be just as relaxing as during the busy summer season. Our Facebook page usually gets several questions in the comments and messages on our posts about what exactly is open in the off-season. Well, we’re here to say that Ocean City is open for business in the off-season, and that several restaurants have hours and dining that is safe for patrons who go to them. Please check out our options for great Ocean City dining this weekend!

If You’re Looking for Seafood

Then check out the Angler Restaurant and Bar!

The Angler Restaurant and Boat Bar are celebrating over 80 years as an Ocean City tradition. They offer classic and unique Maryland seafood, all while overlooking the Bay. For breakfast, lunch, dinner and everything in between, you can enjoy watching the boats come and go while sitting on the dock on the bay. Sunsets from here are spectacular, and along with great food, and entertainment, it offers the perfect setting for a wonderful Ocean City experience. Happy Hour at the bar is 3-6pm every day, and you’re welcome to bring your dog as The Angler is pet friendly. Please call for reservations!

If It’s All About The View

We’d be remiss if we didn’t include Seacrets in Midtown when talking about great Ocean City dining this weekend.

In case you didn’t know they’re open year-round. They have great food and a large variety of plates to choose from for almost whatever you feel like eating. What’s more, they were voted “winner of the best of Ocean City 2017, 2018 and 2019 in the category Best Live Music, Best Drinks, and Best Bar Overall. And did we mention their live entertainment, waterfront dining, 18 bars, a nightclub & rafts in the bay? Seacrets – Jamaica USA – wants you to find them and get lost (in their awesomeness).

Let’s Not Forget Sunday Brunch

Look no further than Bad Monkey and their several locations. Breakfast, lunch or dinner — it’s all good at Bad Monkey. Start your day with Nutella french toast or a stack of Big Bad Monkey pancakes, or end the day with a burger, some greens or a big bad sub (and bring your lil’ monkeys, because there are options for the 12-and-under crowd, too).

Try the delicious, fresh bread that’s baked in-house daily or one of the 40 craft beers available on tap, and stick around for two-for-one drink specials at Happy Hour. Stop in the retail area on your way out, peruse the Bad Monkey apparel and show everyone that you know the baddest and best place to eat in Ocean City.

If Not Brunch, What About Breakfast?

We’d be derelict in our restaurant sharing duty if we didn’t mention Harpoon Hanna’s in North Ocean City. They have a great breakfast menu, great views, and all types of other great food and drinks!

“Rated in the Top 100 Restaurants in the USA, Harpoon Hanna’s has been in business for over 30 years serving the freshest fish, seafood, steaks, chicken dishes, pasta, certified Angus beef, Alaskan snow crab legs, BBQ baby back ribs, and our famous coconut and blueberry muffins and bread.”

Last But Not Least, We Go Downtown

Downtown has so many different restaurant offerings. Which one to choose? It’s a difficult decision, right? We recommend you head on over to Pickles Pub on Philadelphia Avenue for some great food, great times, and great drinks!

Pickles Pub has been a favorite with locals for over 20 years. Open year round downtown on 8th street, they serve lunch, dinner and their full menu until 1am. They have 6 pool tables and show sports on their giant high definition screens. Pickles has an extensive beer list and offers beer sampling paddles with a constantly rotating selection of beers from local and regional breweries. There is nightly entertainment all summer. Looking for the best pizza in Ocean City? Stop in at Pickles Pub & Pie for homemade specialty pizzas created with only the freshest ingredients and available till 1am.

So many options-what’s your favorite place to grab a bite off-season in Ocean City?