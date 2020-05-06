Governor Hogan Announces Lifting of Some Restrictions

Governor Hogan Lifted Some Restrictions

Needs Marylanders to Take Personal Responsibility

In Governor Hogan’s press conference today, it was announced that due to numbers either declining or plateauing within certain metrics; Maryland can relax some guidelines laid out from previous Declarations. The Governor stressed that the numbers are not at the point to move to stage 1 of the Roadmap to Recovery, but if they continue we could move to stage 1 as early as next week. However a spike in number could change the plan to move to stage 1. He also cautioned that each person must take personal responsibility to maintain social distancing, avoid crowds of more than 10 people, and to wear face masks whenever possible.

Hogan invited Karen Salmon, Maryland’s State Superintendent of Schools to speak about the status of education in Maryland. Salmon announced that schools will stay closed for the rest of the academic year, but online school can and will continue. “After extensive discussions with the Maryland state Board of Education, the Maryland Health Department and additional health experts advising the governor, I am convinced this is the appropriate decision in order to continue to protect the health and safety of our students, educators, staff and all members of school communities throughout Maryland,” state schools Superintendent Karen Salmon said. She also said that opening schools would probably not be included in stage 1 of the Roadmap for Recovery. The Education Department will be releasing “Maryland Together: Recovery Plan for Education,” a comprehensive plan for long-term recovery.

Changes to current Declarations:

ELECTIVE SURGERIES: The Maryland Department of Health will issue guidelines, effective immediately, to allow for elective procedures at the discretion of local hospitals and health care providers. Dentists are included in elective procedures.

OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES: Effective at 7 a.m. Thursday, the list of safe outdoor activities will be broadened to include: golf, tennis, boating, fishing, camping. Closed functions at state parks will be reopened, including all state beaches for walking and exercise, and playgrounds.

SCHOOLS: Maryland public schools will remain closed for the remainder of the 2019-2020 academic school year.

To watch the full press conference click here.

For more COVID-19 resources click here.