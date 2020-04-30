Ocean City Dreaming: Artist Profile

Full Circle Duo

Ocean City Dreaming Thursday night concert series is brought to you by: OceanCity.com, Shore Craft Beer, & Ocean City Development Corporation. We hope this 7pm concert will give you the OCEAN CITY FEELS as you hear the tunes from your favorite artists that perform in Ocean City. Kick back on your couch, and enjoy dinner and music LIVE from your ____________.

While you are watching make sure to say “hi” to the performer and those watching along with you. You could even request a song! Make it an extended family affair and start a Watch Party and invite your friends and family to watch along with you. We all know we need to be social distancing right now, but we still need ways to stay close.

About the Artist:

Full Circle Duo will be starting their 12th year performing together this summer. The Duo is comprised of two women; neither have had formal musical training. Their love and passion for music was satisfied through performance. The pair have spent the last twenty years performing and more than half of that time has been together. Michelle Schachter and Kathy Denk are ladies of Full Circle Duo. Michelle Schachter sings lead vocals and Kathy Denk plays guitar and sings. Michelle will sometimes play percussion or harmonica. They also play in the like moniker, Full Circle Band. The Band is comprised of Kathy and and Michelle plus David Wimbrow (keyboard, guitar, and vocals), Jeff Davis (bass)and Joe Mama (drums).The Duo and band perform regularly throughout Ocean City; playing an eclectic set of popular radio hits.

