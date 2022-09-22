Surf Advisory in Ocean City, 9/22-9/23

The National Weather Service has issued a surf advisory for September 22 and 23 for the Maryland beaches. Read the entire alert here.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 8 PM EDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 6 to 9 feet expected in the surf zone. * WHERE...In Maryland, the Maryland Beaches. In North Carolina, Eastern Currituck County including the northern Outer Banks. In Virginia, Virginia Beach, and Accomack and Northampton Counties. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 8 PM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. OCEAN CITY INLET MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.0 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 6.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.5 FT, MAJOR 3.5 FT