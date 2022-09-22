83.9 F
Ocean City
Surf Advisory in Ocean City, 9/22-9/23

By Ann

The National Weather Service has issued a surf advisory for September 22 and 23 for the Maryland beaches.  Read the entire alert here.

Event: High Surf Advisory
Alert: 
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 8 PM EDT 
FRIDAY... 
 
* WHAT...Large breaking waves of 6 to 9 feet expected in the 
surf zone. 
 
* WHERE...In Maryland, the Maryland Beaches. In North Carolina, 
Eastern Currituck County including the northern Outer Banks. 
In Virginia, Virginia Beach, and Accomack and Northampton 
Counties. 
 
* WHEN...From 6 AM to 8 PM EDT Friday. 
 
* IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and 
localized beach erosion. 
Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. 
OCEAN CITY INLET MD 
MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.0 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 6.0 FT 
MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.5 FT, MAJOR 3.5 FT
