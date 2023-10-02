73.6 F
Ocean City
Farewell Oceans Calling

By Anne

It’s the morning after the weekend of Oceans Calling.

The Oceans Calling Music Festival finished Sunday, and so now the big dismantling and clean up begins. The weather was wet and windy when the put the festival up, but this week the weather looks sunny and bright, so the packing up shouldn’t be as bad as the putting up! Time will tell if the festival was a success to all concerned, and if it ran smoothly. Were you at the festival? Did you have any issues, or was a great weekend had by all? Let us know what you think!

Here’s some photos from the aftermath of the festival taken on the Boardwalk this morning.

 

Anne
Anne grew up in Edinburgh, Scotland, and came across Ocean City for the first time over 25 years ago and shortly after it became her permanent home.  When time allows, Anne still loves to travel. She has been with OceanCity.com since September 2014.

