Farewell Oceans Calling

It’s the morning after the weekend of Oceans Calling.

The Oceans Calling Music Festival finished Sunday, and so now the big dismantling and clean up begins. The weather was wet and windy when the put the festival up, but this week the weather looks sunny and bright, so the packing up shouldn’t be as bad as the putting up! Time will tell if the festival was a success to all concerned, and if it ran smoothly. Were you at the festival? Did you have any issues, or was a great weekend had by all? Let us know what you think!

Here’s some photos from the aftermath of the festival taken on the Boardwalk this morning.